Tottenham boss Pochettino will meet with key defender to discuss future

MAURICIO POCHETTINO HAS revealed that he will meet with Toby Alderweireld next week to discuss the defender’s future at Tottenham, but again refused to be drawn on his own long-term plans.

The Belgium international has struggled with a hamstring injury for the majority of the season, making only 13 appearances in the Premier League.

He has also thus far refused to commit his future to Spurs, despite reports that the club have attempted to tie him down to a new contract.

Alderweireld’s current deal expires in 2019 and it has been suggested that he wants his wages brought in line with some of the highest-paid defenders in English football.

Harry Kane is the club’s highest-paid player on a relatively low £110,000-per-week, and Pochettino has suggested that a decision could be taken on the Belgium defender’s future in the near future, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain both potential suitors.

“Of course,” said Pochettino when asked by reporters if he would talk to Alderweireld following Spurs’ final game of the season against Leicester.

“We are going to be ready from the moment we finish the season to talk about the important things for the next season of course.”

And when asked if he expected Alderweireld to stay in north London, Pochettino replied: “I think now we need to focus on finishing in the best way. Finishing third is the most important thing now. Then from Monday we will talk about all that is going to happen next season.

“That is the moment. Now is not a moment to talk about individual situations.”

As for Pochettino, interest in the manager’s future was piqued after the club’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United, with the Argentine suggesting that Spurs could continue “with me or another”.

And he has yet again failed to confirm that his long-term future lies with Spurs.

“I still have three years on my contract. There is no point in talking about that. Only you know in football that everything can happen.

No one is sure in their job, but I have a three year contract. Like I told the media in Spain after the game on Wednesday, they asked me about my contract and about what happened at some clubs, I told them: ‘Look I have a three year contract and they need to agree with Daniel.’”

Asked if he will be at the club next season, he added: “I don’t know, but today it is 100% because I have a three-year contract here. But tomorrow I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Spurs can confirm a third-placed finish if they win their final game of the season against the Foxes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!