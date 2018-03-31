Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo

IT WAS A significant occasion for Simon Zebo, but unfortunately for the Corkman it came to a premature end.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Zebo was at the heart of the action just seconds into this afternoon’s European Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon, when he was at full-stretch to deny Chris Ashton an early try for the visitors.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

But it came at a cost for the Munster full-back. Zebo had to receive treatment immediately afterwards and never fully recovered. The 28-year-old, who was a doubt before the game due to a hamstring injury, had to be replaced by Darren Sweetnam in the 26th minute.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Zebo was visibly emotional as he left the field. During the week, he spoke to Sky Sports about his love for Thomond Park ahead of his final European game for Munster at the Limerick venue.

Zebo, who made his Munster debut in 2010, will move to France this summer to join Racing 92.