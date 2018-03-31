  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo

The Munster full-back had been struggling with a hamstring injury in the build-up to today’s clash with Toulon.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 7,130 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3934364

IT WAS A significant occasion for Simon Zebo, but unfortunately for the Corkman it came to a premature end.

Simon Zebo dejected after being forced to leave the field with injury Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Zebo was at the heart of the action just seconds into this afternoon’s European Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon, when he was at full-stretch to deny Chris Ashton an early try for the visitors.

Simon Zebo with Chris Ashton Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

But it came at a cost for the Munster full-back. Zebo had to receive treatment immediately afterwards and never fully recovered. The 28-year-old, who was a doubt before the game due to a hamstring injury, had to be replaced by Darren Sweetnam in the 26th minute.

Simon Zebo receives treatment after a knock Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Simon Zebo dejected after being forced to leave the field with injury Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Zebo was visibly emotional as he left the field. During the week, he spoke to Sky Sports about his love for Thomond Park ahead of his final European game for Munster at the Limerick venue.

Zebo, who made his Munster debut in 2010, will move to France this summer to join Racing 92.

LIVE: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

