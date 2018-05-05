  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zidane blames Barcelona for Real Madrid's guard of honour snub ahead of El Clasico

The Real Madrid boss says Barcelona will not receive a guard of honour from his side for their clash.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 May 2018, 1:45 PM
58 minutes ago 2,529 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3996529
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

BARCELONA ONLY HAVE themselves to blame for Real Madrid not giving the freshly crowned La Liga champions a guard of honour ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico, according to Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

Ernesto Valverde’s men sealed their procession to the title with a 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna last weekend, meaning there is only the usually ample amounts of pride to play for when Barca meet their bitter rivals at Camp Nou.

Madrid were greeted on to the field by a guard of honour – a pasillo to give the act its Spanish name – in 2008 by Barca having already been crowned champions and went on to a 4-1 Clasico win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona refused to offer a repeat performance at this season’s game in Madrid last December, which came in the aftermath of Zidane’s side lifting the Club World Cup and this remains the key sticking point for the Frenchman.

“I am not the one to decide,” he told a pre-match news conference. “After the Club World Cup I understand that for them it was not important to make the pasillo.

“Some say they were not in the competition – it is a lie. You have to win the Champions League to play in the Club World Cup.

I am not the one to decide that I do not want to do the pasillo, they did not do it, we respect it; we will not do it because they did not do it.

“The most important thing is that we respect what Barcelona have done, winning the league, which for me is the most beautiful and the most complicated thing.

“But that [the lack of a guard of honour at the Bernabeu] happened. In my opinion, not the club’s, if they had made the pasillo I was not going to break anything that went before.”

An easier subject to unify around this Clasico weekend is the desire to give one of the fixture’s greatest ever players, Andres Iniesta, a fitting send off when he turns out in the match for Barcelona one last time.

“The main thing, as I said the other day, is he is a player that we admire,” Zidane added. “He is not just any player.

“He is a person we all know and we will greet him, congratulate him and wish him luck for the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Chris Hughton among big-name nominees for Premier League Manager of the Year

European top-five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
FOOTBALL
Zidane blames Barcelona for Real Madrid's guard of honour snub ahead of El Clasico
Zidane blames Barcelona for Real Madrid's guard of honour snub ahead of El Clasico
Chris Hughton among big-name nominees for Premier League Manager of the Year
European top-five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
LIVERPOOL
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
'Chelsea the biggest game of my career... then Brighton!': Klopp downplays CL final
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
PREMIER LEAGUE
âMassiveâ for Liverpool to finish top four, says Klopp
‘Massive’ for Liverpool to finish top four, says Klopp
Wenger: Not my job to pick Arsenal successor
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
'I have faced the best forward players in the world... For me, there is never a fear'
'I have faced the best forward players in the world... For me, there is never a fear'
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie