This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 31 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zidane steps down as Real Madrid boss days after Champions League success

The 45-year-old announced the news at a hastily arranged press conference this morning.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 31 May 2018, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 23,910 Views 57 Comments
http://the42.ie/4045971
ZZ is just five days removed from celebrating a third Champions League in as many years.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
ZZ is just five days removed from celebrating a third Champions League in as many years.
ZZ is just five days removed from celebrating a third Champions League in as many years.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

ZINEDINE ZIDANE HAS dramatically stepped down as manager of Real Madrid.

The former French international announced his decision at an impromptu press conference at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground this morning.

He said:

“What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology and that’s why I took this decision.

I love this club and the president who gave me the chance to play for this club and manage the club of my dreams.

“But everything changes and that’s why I’ve taken the decision to leave.”

Club president Florentino Perez added:

“This was a totally unexpected decision and today is a sad day for me and for everyone who works for this club.

When he says he’s taken a decision though, we have to accept it.

“I tried to convince him but I know how it is. He knows he has all our love and support.

The move is a surprise as the 45-year-old has won three Champions League trophies in three years since taking over from Rafael Benitez in January 2016, winning one La Liga title in that time.

He became the first manager to defend the Champions League in Cardiff last season, but finished 17 points behind Barcelona in the league this year.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener
FOOTBALL
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
IRELAND
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
As it happened: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship
4 events for... runners looking for a challenge, supporters looking for a spectacle
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie