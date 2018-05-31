Zidane steps down as Real Madrid boss days after Champions League success

ZZ is just five days removed from celebrating a third Champions League in as many years.

ZZ is just five days removed from celebrating a third Champions League in as many years.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE HAS dramatically stepped down as manager of Real Madrid.

The former French international announced his decision at an impromptu press conference at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground this morning.

He said:

“What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology and that’s why I took this decision.

I love this club and the president who gave me the chance to play for this club and manage the club of my dreams.

“But everything changes and that’s why I’ve taken the decision to leave.”

Club president Florentino Perez added:

“This was a totally unexpected decision and today is a sad day for me and for everyone who works for this club.

When he says he’s taken a decision though, we have to accept it.

“I tried to convince him but I know how it is. He knows he has all our love and support.

The move is a surprise as the 45-year-old has won three Champions League trophies in three years since taking over from Rafael Benitez in January 2016, winning one La Liga title in that time.

He became the first manager to defend the Champions League in Cardiff last season, but finished 17 points behind Barcelona in the league this year.

More to follow…

