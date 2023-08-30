10 big transfers that could happen before the window closes

1. Brennan Johnson to Tottenham

The 22-year-old Wales international has been a key figure for Nottingham Forest in recent times. He scored 16 goals in 46 appearances the season before last, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League. He was also involved in all 38 of their top-flight matches last season, scoring six goals. In addition, his speed and dynamism out wide would be perfectly suited to how Ange Postecoglou is trying to get Spurs to play, with Johnson potentially providing competition out wide for Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min. Whether they can get the deal done remains to be seen, though according to The Times, a £50 million (€58 million) transfer is close to being agreed, with Spurs centre-back Davinson Sánchez potentially moving in the opposite direction.

2. Emile Smith Rowe or Cole Palmer to Chelsea

You suspect another promising young player in midfield is not exactly an essential signing for Chelsea, but then their transfer dealings have frequently defied belief and some would argue, logic, since the start of the Tood Boehly era. The 23-year-old had a really impressive 2021-22 campaign with the Gunners, scoring 10 goals in 33 appearances. However, the England international struggled to replicate that form last season, featuring just 12 times in the top flight amid increased competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal reportedly rejected an initial approach, though there have been further developments since then, with the Blues still keen on the youngster while Man City starlet Cole Palmer is understood to be an alternative option. The 21-year-old is one of City’s most highly-rated youngsters and made 14 Premier League appearances last season, but might be enticed by the prospect of more first-team opportunities. He won’t come cheap though, with Pep Guardiola’s side already reportedly rejecting a £35 million (€40 million) offer.

3. Mo Salah to Al-Ittihad

Jurgen Klopp previously played down speculation that Mo Salah could leave Liverpool imminently, but the talk has not exactly died down since then. Former-Premier-League-star-turned-journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft claims a deal is likely to be agreed upon this week, despite some suggestions that the reigning Saudi Arabian champions, Al-Ittihad would have to wait until the summer for a transfer to be completed. On the one hand, Liverpool will be reluctant to sell arguably their best and most important player. However, the Egypt international turns 32 next summer and the Reds may be tempted to sell if offered the type of astronomical money that Saudi Arabian clubs have been willing to pay of late.

4. Joao Cancelo to Barcelona

Cancelo has been out of favour at Man City since midway through last season following an issue with coach Pep Guardiola. After joining Bayern on loan, the 29-year-old did not do enough to extend his stay with the German side. Barcelona are now understood to be keen on signing the player who is surplus to requirements at the Etihad, but according to The Athletic, the La Liga club’s well-documented financial problems are currently a stumbling block to a second loan being confirmed for Cancelo.

5. Marc Cucurella or several other left-back options to Man United

As it stands, Alvaro Fernandez is the only natural left-back available to United, though Diogo Dalot has slotted into the position of late. However, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both injured, and Brandon Williams having joined Ipswich on loan, it’s clearly an area where backup is required. Consequently, it would be no surprise to see another full-back enter Old Trafford in the coming days, with Marc Cucurella, Rico Henry, Sergio Reguilón, Nicolás Tagliafico and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Spinazzola all linked with a late move.

6. Scott McTominay to Bayern Munich

The Scottish international has been used sparingly by Man United this season, amid suggestions he does not suit Erik ten Hag’s preferred style and talk the Red Devils are keen to go in a different direction. McTominay, along with fellow Man United outcast Harry Maguire, has been regularly linked with a move away in recent months, with West Ham reportedly having made an unsuccessful £60 million (€70 million) bid for both players earlier this month. Bayern could be the most viable option for the 26-year-old, with talk of another midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch — who has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular since signing from Ajax last summer — potentially going in the opposite direction.

7. Eric Dier to Bayern Munich

For nine seasons, Dier has been a regular presence in the Tottenham team but has been cast aside by Ange Postecoglou — there has been no place for the England international in any of Spurs’ Premier League matchday squads so far this season. Fulham has been cited as one potential destination for the 29-year-old, while in recent days, interest has emerged from Bayern Munich and a potential reunion with ex-Tottenham teammate Harry Kane. Thomas Tuchel’s men are on the lookout for a Benjamin Pavard replacement, after the 27-year-old France international recently joined Inter in a €30 million deal, and someone with Dier’s considerable experience could fit the bill.

8. Sofyan Amrabat to Man United

With Scott McTominay out of favour, Fred sold to Fenerbahce, and Casemiro looking less impressive than last season, it’s no secret that Man United could do with reinforcement in their midfield. Sofyan Amrabat, a star of the 2022 World Cup with Morocco, appears to be an ideal candidate. The Red Devils are reportedly in talks with Fiorentina over a deal for the 27-year-old, who previously worked with Erik ten Hag at Utrecht.

9. Ansu Fati to Tottenham/Chelsea/Liverpool

Hailed as the ‘next big thing’ for a few years now, the 20-year-old Guinea-Bissau-born Spain international became Barcelona’s second youngest player ever when he made his La Liga debut for the club at 16. However, the young attacker has grown frustrated owing to a lack of game time at Camp Nou, and so could be set for a move elsewhere. Chelsea and Tottenham are both understood to be keen on Fati, while Liverpool could be an option if Salah leaves. Reports also suggest Fati would favour a move to Anfield, which would likely be a loan deal initially.

10. Ivan Toney to Chelsea

The Brentford star will be unavailable until January after breaching gambling rules, but it hasn’t stopped Chelsea from being linked with his signature. Despite the many millions spent, the Blues have looked a little short in attack, relying in their opening games on the relatively inexperienced Nicolas Jackson — who they signed for £32 million (€37 million) from Villarreal in the summer. Toney would certainly add depth to their attack. When available, the 27-year-old has looked hugely impressive for Brentford, scoring 20 goals in 33 appearances last campaign and 12 in 33 the season before.