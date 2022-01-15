Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 15 January 2022
Advertisement

14-year-old signs age-record MLS deal

Axel Kei has become the youngest player to sign a US team sport contract.

By AFP Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,143 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5655753
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AZEL KEI, a 14-year-old Ivory Coast-born American striker, has become the youngest player to sign a US team sport contract by inking a deal with Real Salt Lake.

The Major League Soccer squad announced Friday that it had signed Kei from its academy lineup to a two-year MLS contract.

At only 15 days beyond his 14th birthday, Kei is 153 days younger than Freddy Adu, the Ghana-born striker who had been the youngest to sign a US pro deal in January 2004 when he joined DC United of MLS.

“Over the last year, Axel has proven to be one of the top attacking prospects in the country,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said.

“His propensity in front of goal is well beyond his years and coupled with his elite athleticism, he projects to become a goal-scoring force in our league in the years to come.”

Kei was raised in Brazil, where his father played football professionally and moved with his family to San Diego at age nine in 2017.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

He debuted last October with the Real Monarchs, a Real Salt Lake development team, at age 13, to become the youngest-ever US team pro sport player.

After going 14-14-6 last season, Real Salt Lake advanced to the MLS Western Conference Final in the playoffs. The team will open its 2022 season at Houston on 27 February.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie