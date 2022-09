Ethan Nwaneri comes on to replace Fabio Vieira.

IT WAS a day to remember for Ethan Nwaneri.

Aged just 15 years and 180 days, the young England underage international was introduced in the final moments for Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford this afternoon.

It meant the attacking midfielder became the youngest player in Premier League history.

