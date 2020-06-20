150/1 outsider defies the odds to make Royal Ascot history

Nando Parrado ridden by Adam Kirby wins the Coventry Stakes during day five of Royal Ascot.

NANDO PARRADO became the longest priced winner in the history of Royal Ascot on Saturday when he won the Coventry Stakes at 150/1.

The Clive Cox-trained winner — named after one of the survivors of the 1972 plane crash in the Andes that was the subject of a best-selling book and subsequent film — powered home under Adam Kirby.

Cox said he had persuaded the owners Marie and Paul McCartan to run him after they had doubts earlier in the week.

“Not a shock at all!” said Cox. “He is a lovely horse. I did back him!

“So we are very happy… I don’t know what price I got yet.

“When I saw the price, it was a little bit of an insult to our thoughts on him, so I am delighted.”

Kirby, who teamed up with Cox to win the Group One Commonwealth Cup on Friday, said he too thought the price was crazy.

“Nando Parrado has a very good trainer,” said Kirby.

