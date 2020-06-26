This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
16 NBA players have tested positive for Covid-19

The 2019-20 season is due to resume in a “bubble” quarantine setting next month.

By AFP Friday 26 Jun 2020, 8:38 PM
Jabari Parker: "Feeling well" following Covid diagnosis.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A total of 16 NBA players have tested positive for Covid-19 from 302 tests conducted last Tuesday, the league and its players union announced Friday.

None of the players or teams involved were revealed by the NBA in its two-sentence statement.

The tests were required as players committed to participating in the 2019-20 season restart in a “bubble” quarantine setting next month at Orlando, Florida.

Each player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he meets public health protocol for leaving isolation and is cleared by a physician.

The NBA season was shut down on 11 March after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

In preparation for the planned resumption of play, NBA teams this week began testing all players and some staff.

Indiana Pacers playmaker Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker said this week they have tested positive for the deadly virus, both adding they expect to join their teammates when the NBA season resumes.

“I recently tested positive for the Covid virus and am currently in quarantine,” Brogdon said.

“I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”

Parker confirmed his diagnosis and said he was isolating in Chicago.

“I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well,” Parker said. “I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

© – AFP 2020 

AFP

