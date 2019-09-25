This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
16-year-old becomes youngest player ever to start for Liverpool

It’s been a night to remember for Harvey Elliot.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 8:32 PM
35 minutes ago 3,547 Views 8 Comments
Harvey Elliot (file pic).

LIVERPOOL TEENAGER HARVEY Elliott has become the youngest player to ever start a competitive game for the Reds by making the team’s lineup against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Elliott was part of a youthful squad that also included fellow teenagers Ki-Jana Hoever, Curtis Jones and Rhian Brewster, and 20-year-old Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

But it was Elliott who was the record-setter on the day. At 16 years and 174 days, no younger Reds player has ever started a competitive match for Liverpool.

Only Jerome Sinclair, who came off the bench against West Brom in September 2012 aged 16 years and 6 days, was younger when he played in a competitive fixture for the Reds.

It wasn’t the first record Elliott has set this year, as he became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came off the bench for Fulham in May at the age of 16 years and 30 days.

Elliott had previously become the youngest player ever to play for Fulham at senior level, debuting in a Carabao Cup second-round tie at Millwall in September 2018 aged just 15 years and 173 days. 

After Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League, Elliott joined up with Liverpool, where big things are expected from the England U17 winger.

Despite his youth, Elliott has already been named in Liverpol’s 22-man List A squad for their 2019-20 Champions League campaign.

Elliott has already been making a name for himself with Liverpool’s U23 side this season, with the winger scoring one goal and adding three assists in all competitions thus far. 

Liverpool have begun the Premier League season in fine form, having won all six of their matches thus far. 

They will look to make it seven out of seven when they take on Sheffield United on Saturday at Bramall Lane.

Liverpool will then return to Champions League play on Wednesday when they face Red Bull Salzburg, with the Reds having lost their opener in European play to Napoli.

The42 Team

