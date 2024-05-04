Advertisement
Prodigy

16-year-old becomes youngest player to make cut on PGA Tour in 11 years, disappointment for Power

Kris Kim is through to the weekend of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.
10.47am, 4 May 2024
ENGLISH TEENAGER Kris Kim became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour in 11 years after a birdie at the last saw him get through to the weekend of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas with a shot to spare.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Ireland’s Seamus Power.

The Waterford native improved on his opening day round of 73 with a 67 on Friday, but still missed the cut after finishing on two-under-par.

Kim, the son of former LPGA player Ji-Hyun Suh, carded a second-round four-under-par 67, which included a run of five birdies and one bogey over his front nine.

At 16 years and seven months he became the youngest player to make the cut on tour since 14-year-old Guan Tianlang at the 2013 Masters, and, according to the PGA Tour, the fifth youngest in history.

“I’m happy. I can’t wait to get started again tomorrow,” said Kim, a junior member at Walton Heath in Surrey, whose seven-under total left him tied for 36th.

“I’ve enjoyed it so much the last couple days and being here two more days makes it so much sweeter.”

Of his final-hole birdie, he said: “To be honest it being a par five it’s pretty helpful but yeah, there is always going to be nerves when you’re on the cut line.”

Kim’s compatriot Matt Wallace lost his overnight lead despite a second-round 66 — the highlight being an eagle after driving the 324-yard par-four 14th — moving him to 13 under.

Former nightclub bouncer Jake Knapp assumed top spot a stroke ahead after eight birdies in a round of 64.

Texas native Jordan Spieth, the highest-ranked player in the field as world number 20, missed his fourth cut in six tournaments after a one-over 70 left him at four under.

You can view the leaderboard in full here.

Author
Press Association
