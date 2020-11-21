16-year-old Dortmund player makes Bundesliga history

AT 16 years and one day, Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player in Bundesliga history Saturday when he made his German league debut at Hertha Berlin.

Moukoko’s late cameo off the bench at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium breaks the previous record set by Nuri Sahin, who was 16 years, 335 days when he made his league debut for Dortmund in 2005.

