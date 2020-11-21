BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 21 November 2020
16-year-old Dortmund player makes Bundesliga history

Youssoufa Moukoko made a late cameo off the bench at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

By AFP Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 9:45 PM
Youssoufa Moukoko has just turned 16.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

AT 16 years and one day, Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player in Bundesliga history Saturday when he made his German league debut at Hertha Berlin.

Moukoko’s late cameo off the bench at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium breaks the previous record set by Nuri Sahin, who was 16 years, 335 days when he made his league debut for Dortmund in 2005.

