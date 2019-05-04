This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
16-year-old Fulham player makes Premier League history

Harvey Elliott has become the youngest player to grace the English top-flight.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 May 2019, 6:07 PM
55 minutes ago 4,001 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4620207
Harvey Elliott has become the Premier League's youngest player ever.
HARVEY ELLIOT HAS made Premier League history when stepping off the bench for Fulham at the age of 16 years and 30 days.

The teenager was introduced by Scott Parker late on in a meeting with Wolves.

There were just two minutes left on the clock when his big moment arrived at Molineux.

It may not have been a lengthy outing for Elliott, but it is one that has seen him etch his name into English top-flight folklore.

Fulham had already boasted the record of youngest player to turn out in the Premier League.

Back in 2007, Matthew Briggs was used as a substitute in a clash with Middlesbrough when he was 16 years and 65 days old.

Elliott has now edged him out by becoming the latest Cottagers academy graduate to make the breakthrough on a senior stage.

Elliott’s outing against Wolves was not his first of the season.

He had previously graced their Carabao Cup encounter with Millwall back in September.

Fulham gave him nine minutes on that occasion, as he played a small part in a 3-1 victory.

He was unable to secure a second success on his most recent outing.

Already-relegated Fulham slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Wolves.

A solitary strike from Leander Dendoncker condemned them to defeat in the West Midlands.

The occasion was a memorable one for Elliott, though, and he will be hoping to build on it.

With Fulham heading back to the Championship, it could be that he sees more minutes next season.

He will also be hoping to keep his own part of Premier League history for the foreseeable future.

A number of teenagers have turned out in the top tier down the years, with the promise of many more to come.

Few are able to make their bow at 16, though, and Elliott will be looking to prove that he is deserving of the faith being shown in him.

