17-year-old attacker becomes Manchester United's youngest Premier League starter

MASON GREENWOOD HAS become Manchester United’s youngest Premier League starter after he was handed a full debut at home to Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

The 17-year-old made his United bow in the closing minutes of their stunning Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain in March, subsequently featuring twice more from the bench in the league.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to start Greenwood for the first time against Cardiff at Old Trafford on Sunday.

At 17 years and 223 days old, he is the youngest player to start a Premier League game for the club.

Greenwood was set to line up alongside a series of other players who have featured for United’s youth teams in Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira.

Fellow academy graduates James Garner and Angel Gomes were among the substitutes, along with departing club captain Antonio Valencia.

Solskjaer confirmed this week that Valencia, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign, would make one final appearance for United, concluding a 10-year career in Manchester.

Ander Herrera, who has also confirmed his impending exit, did not make the squad.

