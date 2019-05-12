This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
17-year-old attacker becomes Manchester United's youngest Premier League starter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought Mason Greenwood in for his full debut.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 May 2019, 3:10 PM
38 minutes ago 4,448 Views 1 Comment
Mason Greenwood in action against Arsenal.
MASON GREENWOOD HAS become Manchester United’s youngest Premier League starter after he was handed a full debut at home to Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

The 17-year-old made his United bow in the closing minutes of their stunning Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain in March, subsequently featuring twice more from the bench in the league.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to start Greenwood for the first time against Cardiff at Old Trafford on Sunday.

At 17 years and 223 days old, he is the youngest player to start a Premier League game for the club.

Greenwood was set to line up alongside a series of other players who have featured for United’s youth teams in Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira.

Fellow academy graduates James Garner and Angel Gomes were among the substitutes, along with departing club captain Antonio Valencia.

Solskjaer confirmed this week that Valencia, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign, would make one final appearance for United, concluding a 10-year career in Manchester.

Ander Herrera, who has also confirmed his impending exit, did not make the squad.

