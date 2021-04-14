BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

17-year-old English starlet becomes second-youngest scorer in Champions League knockout history

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham registered the opening goal against Manchester City.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 4,626 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5410044
Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham scores.
Image: PA
Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham scores.
Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham scores.
Image: PA

JUDE BELLINGHAM became the second-youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League knockout stages with the opening goal in Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg with Manchester City.

Englishman Bellingham, who is 17 years and 289 days old, curled a superb 15th-minute strike into the top corner in Dortmund to level the tie 2-2 on aggregate and put the Germans ahead on away goals.

Only one younger player has netted in a Champions League knockout tie — Bojan Krkic, who scored for Barcelona against Schalke in April 2008 aged 17 years and 217 days.

Bellingham had scored his first Bundesliga goal for Dortmund in their 3-2 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.

He signed for Dortmund in the close season for €26 million after impressing for English Championship side Birmingham City last campaign.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie