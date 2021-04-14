17-year-old English starlet becomes second-youngest scorer in Champions League knockout history

JUDE BELLINGHAM became the second-youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League knockout stages with the opening goal in Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg with Manchester City.

Englishman Bellingham, who is 17 years and 289 days old, curled a superb 15th-minute strike into the top corner in Dortmund to level the tie 2-2 on aggregate and put the Germans ahead on away goals.

Only one younger player has netted in a Champions League knockout tie — Bojan Krkic, who scored for Barcelona against Schalke in April 2008 aged 17 years and 217 days.

Bellingham had scored his first Bundesliga goal for Dortmund in their 3-2 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.

He signed for Dortmund in the close season for €26 million after impressing for English Championship side Birmingham City last campaign.

The replays of Jude Bellingham's goal.



The quick feet and composure.



17 years of age.#BVBMCI | #UCL pic.twitter.com/3AQBndCNo0 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 14, 2021

© – AFP, 2021