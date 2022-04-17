17-year-old Ireland international hits hat-trick in Wexford win

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ellen Molloy provided another reminder of her immense talent, as she starred in Wexford Youths’ 5-1 victory over Cork City in the Women’s National League on Saturday.

The 17-year-old attacker hit a hat-trick, while Kylie Murphy grabbed a brace and Becky Cassin scored a consolation for the visitors at Ferrycarrig Park.

The win leaves Wexford third, three points behind joint leaders Shelbourne and Peamount, while Cork sit second from bottom and have only three points from five games so far.

Shels, meanwhile, maintained their 100% record with a 2-0 win away to Galway.

Noelle Murray gave Noel King’s side an early lead from the penalty spot before Shauna Fox doubled their advantage on the hour mark.

Peamount remain level on points with their rivals, though have played a game more, thanks to a 2-1 win over Athlone.

The eighth-place team threatened a surprise result, as they took an early lead following Rosín Molloy’s finish from close range.

However, the Dublin side fought back, equalising on the brink of half-time through Sadhbh Doyle.

Last year’s runners-up then won it with 15 minutes remaining, as a result of a spectacular free-kick from birthday girl Tiegan Ruddy.

Sligo Rovers moved up to fourth place after a 3-1 win over bottom side Treaty United, who remain without a point after five games.

The visitors took a shock lead when Heidi O’Sullivan’s effort deflected in off Sligo defender Leah Kelly.

However, the hosts showed admirable resilience amid this come-from-behind win — set-piece specialist Aoife Brennan scored two free-kicks, while striker Emma Doherty was also on target.

Finally, the clash between Bohemians and DLR Waves ended scoreless, leaving the teams fifth and seventh in the table respectively.