Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

17-year-old Ireland international hits hat-trick in Wexford win

It was a day to remember for Ellen Molloy, while elsewhere there were wins for Peamount and Shelbourne.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 12:07 AM
15 minutes ago 246 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740708
Ellen Molloy (file pic).
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Ellen Molloy (file pic).
Ellen Molloy (file pic).
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ellen Molloy provided another reminder of her immense talent, as she starred in Wexford Youths’ 5-1 victory over Cork City in the Women’s National League on Saturday.

The 17-year-old attacker hit a hat-trick, while Kylie Murphy grabbed a brace and Becky Cassin scored a consolation for the visitors at Ferrycarrig Park.

The win leaves Wexford third, three points behind joint leaders Shelbourne and Peamount, while Cork sit second from bottom and have only three points from five games so far.

Shels, meanwhile, maintained their 100% record with a 2-0 win away to Galway.

Noelle Murray gave Noel King’s side an early lead from the penalty spot before Shauna Fox doubled their advantage on the hour mark.

Peamount remain level on points with their rivals, though have played a game more, thanks to a 2-1 win over Athlone.

The eighth-place team threatened a surprise result, as they took an early lead following Rosín Molloy’s finish from close range.

However, the Dublin side fought back, equalising on the brink of half-time through Sadhbh Doyle.

Last year’s runners-up then won it with 15 minutes remaining, as a result of a spectacular free-kick from birthday girl Tiegan Ruddy.

Sligo Rovers moved up to fourth place after a 3-1 win over bottom side Treaty United, who remain without a point after five games.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The visitors took a shock lead when Heidi O’Sullivan’s effort deflected in off Sligo defender Leah Kelly.

However, the hosts showed admirable resilience amid this come-from-behind win — set-piece specialist Aoife Brennan scored two free-kicks, while striker Emma Doherty was also on target.

Finally, the clash between Bohemians and DLR Waves ended scoreless, leaving the teams fifth and seventh in the table respectively.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie