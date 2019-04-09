This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 April, 2019
17-year-old Irish youngster makes Championship debut

Nathan Collins came off the bench, while James McClean scored for Stoke.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 10:41 PM
1 hour ago 4,412 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4584606
Stoke City's Nathan Collins warms up before the match.
Image: David Davies
Stoke City's Nathan Collins warms up before the match.
Stoke City's Nathan Collins warms up before the match.
Image: David Davies

IT WAS A momentous night for Nathan Collins, as the Irish underage international made his debut in the Championship for Stoke.

The 17-year-old came off the bench on 64 minutes, replacing Benik Afobe, but could not prevent his side losing 3-1 to promotion-chasing Swansea.

Ireland international James McClean scored the Potters’ only goal on the brink of half-time, though Bruno Martins Indi and Tom Edwards were subsequently both sent off, meaning Stoke had to play the remaining half hour of the match with nine men.

The loss leaves Nathan Jones’ side 15th in the table.

Meanwhile, Irish-eligible Patrick Bamford hit a brace, as Leeds moved up to second in the Championship following a 2-0 win away to Preston.

Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire and Alan Browne all started for the hosts.

English Championship results on Tuesday:

Blackburn 2 Derby 0

Bolton 0 Middlesbrough 2

Bristol City 3 West Brom 2

Preston 0 Leeds 2 

Sheffield Wednesday 3 Nottingham Forest 0

Swansea 3 Stoke 1

Playing Wednesday

Birmingham v Sheffield United, Brentford v Ipswich, Hull v Wigan, Millwall v QPR, Norwich v Reading, Rotherham v Aston Villa

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

