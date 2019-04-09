17-year-old Irish youngster makes Championship debut

Stoke City's Nathan Collins warms up before the match.

IT WAS A momentous night for Nathan Collins, as the Irish underage international made his debut in the Championship for Stoke.

The 17-year-old came off the bench on 64 minutes, replacing Benik Afobe, but could not prevent his side losing 3-1 to promotion-chasing Swansea.

Ireland international James McClean scored the Potters’ only goal on the brink of half-time, though Bruno Martins Indi and Tom Edwards were subsequently both sent off, meaning Stoke had to play the remaining half hour of the match with nine men.

The loss leaves Nathan Jones’ side 15th in the table.

Meanwhile, Irish-eligible Patrick Bamford hit a brace, as Leeds moved up to second in the Championship following a 2-0 win away to Preston.

Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire and Alan Browne all started for the hosts.

English Championship results on Tuesday:

Blackburn 2 Derby 0

Bolton 0 Middlesbrough 2

Bristol City 3 West Brom 2

Preston 0 Leeds 2

Sheffield Wednesday 3 Nottingham Forest 0

Swansea 3 Stoke 1

Playing Wednesday

Birmingham v Sheffield United, Brentford v Ipswich, Hull v Wigan, Millwall v QPR, Norwich v Reading, Rotherham v Aston Villa

