Dublin: 11°C Sunday 16 May 2021
18-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke sets new Irish 200m record

The talented Dubliner bettered Phil Healy’s time at the Big 12 Championships in Manhattan last night.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 16 May 2021, 11:07 AM
18 minutes ago
Rhasidat Adeleke (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

RHASIDAT ADELEKE ENHANCED her reputation as a major athletics prospect by becoming the fastest Irish woman in history over 200 metres last night in Manhattan.

Adeleke ran a new national record of 22.96 to win her heat while competing for the University of Texas at the Big 12 Championship.

The talented Dubliner, who doesn’t turn 19 until August, bettered the previous 200m best of 22.99, which was set by Phil Healy in July 2018.

Adeleke is also now second behind Healy (11.28) on the 100m standings, having broken the Irish U20 and U23 records earlier in the evening with a time of 11.31. 

“Massive congrats, Rhasidat!” Healy tweeted. “Insane run and unreal performances across all distances to date. No doubt there [are] plenty more to come.”

The Tallaght AC sprinter will be in action in the 100m and 200m finals at the Big 12 tonight.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

