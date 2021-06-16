Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 16 June 2021
Advertisement

19-year-old US Open champion gets dream Rory McIlroy meeting

Yuka Saso modeled her swing after that of four-time major winner.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 1:56 PM
29 minutes ago 667 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5468417
2021 US Women's Open golf champion Yuka Saso, of the Philippines, poses with Rory McIlroy.
Image: AP/PA Images
2021 US Women's Open golf champion Yuka Saso, of the Philippines, poses with Rory McIlroy.
2021 US Women's Open golf champion Yuka Saso, of the Philippines, poses with Rory McIlroy.
Image: AP/PA Images

FILIPINO 19-year-old golf star Yuka Saso, who won the US Women’s Open earlier this month, met her idol Tuesday, walking with Rory McIlroy during a US Open practice round.

Saso, who modeled her swing after that of four-time major winner McIlroy, captured her first major title on June 6 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Saso said meeting McIlroy and walking with him for three holes made her more nervous than making the putt to defeat Japan’s Nasa Hataoka in a sudden-death playoff for the US Women’s Open crown.

“Meeting Rory, yeah, I was more nervous. I didn’t know how to say hi,” Saso said. “But he was so nice. He was so kind. He was so open. When I asked him a question, he was so honest. I hope I can ask him more advice.”

McIlroy, who had heard about Saso’s similar swing, made an inspiring post on Instagram before her final round at the US Women’s Open.

“Great playing the last few days @yukasaso_official. Go finish it out today and get that (trophy emoji),” McIlroy wrote.

After her victory, Saso said, “Rory mentioned me on Instagram and said, ‘Get that trophy.’ And I did. So thank you, Rory.”

McIlroy tweeted his congratulations, saying, “Everyone is going to be watching Yuka Saso swing videos on YouTube now.”

Saso had imagined what it would be like to meet McIlroy and what she might ask him.

“But I forgot everything,” she said.

Saso went to the driving range to seek out McIlroy only to learn he was already on the course. She saw PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson among others.

“I saw Phil activating his calves, and I saw Jordan Spieth. I saw the great players,” Saso said.

Then she found him on the famed Torrey Pines layout.

“He let me go inside the ropes. That was really great,” Saso said. “I talked to him about things. I can’t share it with you guys. I want to keep it with me.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He said I swing it good. Maybe I can ask him someday about any tips about my swing. I only followed him for three holes, and I didn’t really want to bother him. It’s a very important tournament.

“Maybe someday if he has the free time, if we can talk maybe more, then I will ask him.”

The McIlroy meeting is part of a whirlwind tour for Saso since her major triumph.

“It has been great, busy at the same time,” she said. “It has been surreal. I just enjoy it.”

US Women’s Open champ Saso gets dream McIlroy meeting

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie