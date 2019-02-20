This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

1982 World Cup winner suspended from TV punditry over sexist remarks

The announcement came after Fulvio Collovati said women could not ‘speak about tactics’.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 12:11 PM
1 hour ago 4,708 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4503387
Fulvio Collovati (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Fulvio Collovati (file pic).
Fulvio Collovati (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FULVIO COLLOVATI, A 1982 World Cup winner with Italy, has been suspended from his role as a television pundit over sexist remarks about women and tactics.

“Rai has suspended Fulvio Collovati from all TV and radio activity until Saturday, March 9,” the broadcaster said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The announcement came after the former defender said women could not “speak about tactics” on Sunday’s edition of “Quelli che il calcio”.

“When I hear a woman speak about tactics it turns my stomach. I can’t do it. If she talks about the match and how it went, okay. But she can’t talk about tactics because a woman doesn’t understand like a man,” he said in an outburst that caused embarrassment on the set.

The 61-year-old former AC Milan, Inter and Roma defender subsequently apologised and received the support of his wife Caterina, also a TV presenter.

Tactics explained by a woman don’t convince me. When I presented football shows, I never had the nerve to explain the 4-4-2,” she tweeted.

His comments have been roundly criticised in Italy, notably drawing the ire of those involved at the top level of women’s football.

“I would gladly invite him to talk tactics, to see who knows them best. It’s a shame that it’s someone who has played football at the highest level who is saying these kind of things,” said Patrizia Panico, Italy’s record women’s goalscorer and cap-holder who is now coach of the country’s U15 boys team.

Soccer - World Cup Spain 82 - Group C - Brazil v Italy - Estadi de Sarria The 1982 World Cup-winning Italy team, back row, left to right; Dino Zoff, Giancarlo Antognoni, Gaetano Scirea, Claudio Gentile, Fulvio Collovati, Francesco Graziani (front row, l-r) Paolo Rossi, Bruno Conti, Gabriele Oriali, Antonio Cabrini, Marco Tardelli. Source: EMPICS Sport

Milena Bertolini, who is in charge of the Italy side that will take part at this year’s Women’s World Cup, spoke of a “primitive mindset”. 

“I invite Collovati to watch some women’s matches at the top level. He will understand the world has changed,” she added.

Inter Milan captain Regina Baresi, the daughter of former Italy international Giuseppe Baresi and niece of Franco Baresi, another 1982 World Cup champion, said her “stomach had been turning since Sunday”.

- © AFP 2019

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    ITALY
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    IRELAND
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    LIVERPOOL
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie