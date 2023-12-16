2 goals and an assist as Irish youngster stars in the Championship

EX-IRELAND U21 international Finn Azaz registered two goals and one assist in the Championship, as Plymouth earned a dramatic 3-2 victory over 10-man Rotherham at Home Park.

Morgan Whittaker scored a dramatic late winner six minutes into stoppage time to cause misery for the visitors, who saw defender Daniel Ayala sent off for a second bookable offence in the 55th minute.

Rotherham had taken the lead through Jamie Lindsay but Argyle turned things around with two goals from Azaz, the first from the penalty spot, either side of half-time.

It is the 23-year-old Aston Villa loanee’s second season at the club after he helped them gain promotion from League One last year.

Despite Ayala’s dismissal, the Millers still managed to level through substitute Tom Eaves but Whittaker’s last-gasp strike ensured the points stayed in Plymouth.

It was no more than the home side deserved after twice hitting the post in the first half and putting Rotherham under the cosh for long spells, although it was the visitors who broke the deadlock after 16 minutes following a defensive mix-up in the Argyle penalty area.

The ball fell to striker Sam Nombe, who teed up Lindsay to fire home from just inside the box.

In the 25th minute, Ayala was cautioned for a foul on Azaz, resulting in a 20-yard free-kick. However, Whittaker’s superb curling strike around the wall clipped the outside of the post.

Rotherham could have increased their lead minutes later on the counter-attack, but Jordan Hugill headed high and wide from Dexter Lembikisa’s pinpoint cross from the right.

Injuries to Plymouth strikers Ryan Hardie and his replacement, substitute Mustapha Bundu, then caused a lengthy delay which resulted in 16 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

It was during this that Argyle were gifted an equaliser, winning a penalty after a foul on Lewis Gibson by Nombe. Azaz sent United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson the wrong way from the spot.

Azaz, who also saw another effort ping back off the post with the last action of the first half, then put the hosts in front for the first time in the 52nd minute.

Whittaker sent over a pacy cross from the right and Azaz tucked the ball away with a neat side-foot finish at the far post.

Things went from bad to worse for Rotherham just three minutes later when Ayala received a red card for handball, but Argyle failed to make the most of their one-man advantage and the Millers restored parity through Eaves in the 77th minute.

Christ Tiehi’s cross from the left to the far post was headed back across the six-yard box by Sean Morrison to fellow substitute Eaves for a simple tap-in.

Two minutes later Johansson made a brilliant stop with his legs to deny Bali Mumba as the wing-back was put in on goal by Azaz.

But Argyle had the final say when Azaz flicked the ball into Whittaker’s path and he made no mistake, hammering in six minutes into time added on.

Finn Azaz’s second goal of the day !🤩🇮🇪



He’s a special player.pic.twitter.com/37MTileZNw — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) December 16, 2023

Elsewhere, Irish international Aaron Connolly scored his sixth goal of the season, as Hull City beat Cardiff 3-0 to move into the playoff places.

Irish-eligible Liam Delap also impressed and provided the cross for the Galway native to tap home.

Connolly was not the only Irish striker on target – Will Keane produced a cheeky back-heel flicked finish as he met Liam Millar’s low cross to give Preston the lead.

However, it proved to be a consolation, as the Lilywhites were thrashed 5-1 by Watford.

In Scotland, Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a dramatic winner for Dundee with the last touch of the game as they won 1-0 at Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

Graham Carey’s second-half strike proved decisive as St Johnstone’s resurgence under Craig Levein continued with a 1-0 victory over Hibernian at McDiarmid Park.

The midfielder seized on a mistake from Easter Road midfielder Dylan Levitt in the 57th minute to fire home and lift Saints from 11th to eighth in the cinch Premiership.

Finally, in League Two, former Ireland international Paddy Madden hit a hat-trick as Stockport beat Sutton United 8-0.

Additional reporting by Press Association