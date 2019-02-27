This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI

Aston Villa fielded an all-English side against Coventry City in 1999, and it hasn’t happened since.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 10:21 AM
1 hour ago 4,104 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4515077
Ex- Aston Villa manager John Gregory, the last boss to name an all-English XI in the Premier League.
Ex- Aston Villa manager John Gregory, the last boss to name an all-English XI in the Premier League.
Ex- Aston Villa manager John Gregory, the last boss to name an all-English XI in the Premier League.

DO YOU REMEMBER when Aston Villa hosted Coventry City on 27 February, 1999?

Unless you’re a fan of either club — or have an eidetic memory — it is unlikely to be a game you can recall.

On the day, Coventry ran out 4-1 winners at Villa Park thanks to two goals apiece from John Aloisi and George Boateng.

However, the result is not the reason why the fixture is of significant interest. Instead, it is the team selected by Villa boss John Gregory, as he fielded a starting XI made up entirely of English players. 

Here’s the line-up:

Michael Oakes, Steve Watson, Gareth Southgate, Dion Dublin, Simon Grayson, Riccardo Scimeca, Alan Wright, Lee Hendrie, Paul Merson, Ian Taylor, Julian Joachim. 

It was the 55th time an all-English team had been named in the Premier League – but it has not happened in the 20 years since then. 

Grayson tackled by Telfer Aston Villa's Simon Grayson is tackled by Paul Telfer of Coventry City on 27 February, 1999. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

To mark the anniversary of the last full English team seen in the Premier League, here are some facts — courtesy of Opta — for you to digest.

  • Gregory did not stop at picking 11 Englishmen in the game – he also used three subs from the same country. Mark Draper, Gareth Barry and Stan Collymore all came on for Villa, who found the net courtesy of a penalty from Dublin in the 55th minute (which made the score 2-1). 
  • The 1998-99 season was the first in the Premier League where the percentage of English players used in the competition dropped below 50 (48.2%). 
  • There has never been a Premier League match in which all 22 players who started were English. QPR and Newcastle United came close in January 1994, combining to select 21 between them. The only non-Englishman involved that day was Tony Roberts, QPR’s Welsh goalkeeper. 
  • Gregory named teams containing 10 Englishmen on 10 occasions after that Coventry fixture. The only other two clubs to hit that number since are West Ham, against Tottenham in March 2003 (Czech Tomas Repka was the odd man out), and Middlesbrough, who fielded Scotsman James Morrison against Fulham, in May 2006. 
  • Aston Villa have named the most all-English starting XIs in Premier League history (19). Newcastle United (14) are second, while other clubs to do so are Arsenal (5), Coventry (4), Leicester City (3), Oldham Athletic (3), Sheffield Wednesday (2), Tottenham Hotspur (2), Norwich City (1), Leeds United (1) and Southampton (1). 
  • Just 238 days after losing to Coventry, Villa were involved in the first Premier League fixture to see no Englishmen selected in a starting line-up. Wimbledon were their opponents, with Norwegian boss Egil Olsen including players from the following countries: Jamaica (3), Scotland (2), Wales (2), plus one each from Guyana, Iceland, Norway and the Republic of Ireland. 
  • Of the five English managers to name teams in the Premier League era that did not include a fellow countryman, three have also taken charge of the Three Lions. Kevin Keegan, who went without an English player in an XI once, back in November 2002, was the first. He was followed by: Sam Allardyce (six times) and Steve McClaren (four times). Brian McDermott (once) and Alan Pardew (five times) complete the quintet. 
  • Arsenal have selected the most line-ups in the competition with no Englishmen – and it is not even close. It has occurred for the Gunners on 173 occasions, putting them well clear of second-placed Wigan Athletic (42). Manchester United, in contrast, have only done it once — it was in a derby fixture against Manchester City in 2009, though Alex Ferguson did send on English duo Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes as substitutes in a 2-0 win. 

– Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI
    It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI
    Klopp: This isn't Liverpool's last chance to win Premier League
    Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
    IRELAND
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I don't care if fans boo me': Sarri says goalkeeping controversy has had no impact on Chelsea morale
    'I don't care if fans boo me': Sarri says goalkeeping controversy has had no impact on Chelsea morale
    Seamus Coleman marks return to form as Everton lift gloom with Cardiff win
    Brendan Rodgers returns to the Premier League as new Leicester City manager

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie