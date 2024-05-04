Advertisement
Notable Speech and William Buick on their way to winning the 2000 Guineas. Alamy Stock Photo
Newmarket

Notable Speech wins 2000 Guineas as City of Troy fails to land a blow

Aidan O’Brien’s colt was sent off the 4-6 favourite.
4.06pm, 4 May 2024
NOTABLE SPEECH WAS a surprise winner as City Of Troy failed to land a blow in the Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt was sent off the 4-6 favourite after an unbeaten juvenile campaign which culminated in an impressive success in the Dewhurst Stakes.

However, he looked under pressure early on in the hands of Ryan Moore and faded out of the race entirely, leaving 16-1 chance Notable Speech to take up the lead.

Under William Buick, the Charlie Appleby-trained chestnut pulled away in the final furlong to win comfortably by a length and a half.

The Richard Hannon-trained duo of Rosallion and Haatem took minor honours, with a length and three-quarters between them at the line.

 

Press Association
