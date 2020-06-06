This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kameko wins 2000 Guineas as favourite Pinatubo disappoints

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy secured the win at Newmarket this afternoon.

By AFP Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 4:18 PM
Kameko ridden by Oisin Murphy wins the Qipco 2000 Guineas.
Image: Edward Whitaker
Image: Edward Whitaker

KAMEKO, UNDER CHAMPION jockey Oisin Murphy, won the opening British horse racing classic of the season in the English 2000 Guineas this afternoon, with previously unbeaten favourite Pinatubo a disappointing third. 

The race was staged without any spectators at Newmarket. 

Kameko came late to pass Frankie Dettori on the well-backed Aidan O’Brien runner Wichita to give the jockey and trainer Andrew Balding their first win in the race.

“The first half (of the race) went to plan…don’t know what Oisin was doing second half, but delighted with (the) end result,” said Balding.

Kameko is now 3/1 for the Derby.

Odds-on favourite Pinatubo had every chance but William Buick could find nothing as the horse experienced defeat for the first time in his seven-race career.

Racing returned in Britain earlier this week following the coronavirus lockdown. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday confirmed horse racing in Ireland can commence from Monday, albeit behind closed doors. 

With reporting by Gavin Cooney 

© – AFP 2020  

