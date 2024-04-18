200th cap for Delany as Ireland record comfortable win

IRELAND BEGAN their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier preparations encouragingly, as they recorded a comfortable eight-wicket win over Thailand in Dubai on Thursday.

Captain Laura Delany was key on her 200th appearance for Ireland, smashing the winning runs to the fence and securing victory for her team.

Delany is the first Irishwoman in cricket’s history to win 200 caps.

Today’s result ensures Ireland win the series — the first match between the two sides was called off on Tuesday owing to record rainfall in Dubai.

The Irish side will now travel to Abu Dhabi, where they face warm-up fixtures against Scotland (21 April) and the USA (23 April) before their World Cup qualifying campaign starts against hosts UAE (25 April).

The tournament features eight teams, with two spots up for grabs at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh.

Ireland will compete with UAE, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, and Vanuatu in Group B.

The top two in each group enter the semi-finals, with the winners advancing to the World Cup.

Match summary

Ireland Women v Thailand Women, 2nd T20I, Sevens Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 18 April 2024

Thailand 79 (19 overs; N Koncharoenkai 27; A Kelly 4-12, L Delany 2-13)

Ireland 83-2 (13.2 overs; O Prendergast 32, A Hunter 31*; C Sutthiruang 1-22)

Ireland Women won by eight wickets

See full scorecard