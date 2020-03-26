This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 26 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How much do you remember from the 2010 GAA season?

Let’s test your knowledge here.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 7:30 AM
21 minutes ago 446 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5057345

Cork were crowned All-Ireland SFC champions in 2010 for the first time since which year?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
2001
1997

1990
2002
Who was crowned Footballer of the Year in 2010?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Benny Coulter
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Colm Cooper

©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Alan Brogan
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Bernard Brogan
Louth reached the Leinster SFC final 10 years ago. Who did they beat to reach the decider?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Westmeath
Dublin

Laois
Kildare
And which player scored a controversial goal to secure the Leinster title for Meath?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Stephen Bray
©INPHO/James Crombie
Joe Sheridan

©INPHO/James Crombie
Brian Meade
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Cian Ward
Which club overcame Galway's Portumna to win the All-Ireland SHC club final that year?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Sixmilebridge
Loughgiel Shamrocks

Ballyhale Shamrocks
Slaughtneil
Who bagged a hat-trick of goals to help Tipperary defeat Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Lar Corbett
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Eoin Kelly

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Noel McGrath
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Séamus Callanan
How many provincial finalists reached the All-Ireland football semi-finals in 2010?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
4
3

0
2
Name the Mayo manager who resigned after they were dumped out of the All-Ireland football qualifiers by Longford?
©INPHO/Patrick Bolger
John Maughan
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
John O'Mahony

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
James Horan
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Mickey Moran
Can you remember who lost the All-Ireland SFC club final to Antrim's St Gall's in 2010?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Crossmolina
An Ghaeltacht

Caltra
Kilmurry Ibrickane
And finally, who finished as the top scorer in the 2010 All-Ireland hurling championship?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Eoin Kelly
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Ben O'Connor

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Shane Dooley
©INPHO/James Crombie
Ger Farragher
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention during the 2010 season.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention in 2010 you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. What were you even doing during the 2010 GAA season?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie