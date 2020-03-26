Quiz: How much do you remember from the 2010 GAA season?

Cork were crowned All-Ireland SFC champions in 2010 for the first time since which year? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan 2001 1997

1990 2002

Who was crowned Footballer of the Year in 2010? ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Benny Coulter ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Colm Cooper

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Alan Brogan ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Bernard Brogan

Louth reached the Leinster SFC final 10 years ago. Who did they beat to reach the decider? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Westmeath Dublin

Laois Kildare

And which player scored a controversial goal to secure the Leinster title for Meath? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Stephen Bray ©INPHO/James Crombie Joe Sheridan

©INPHO/James Crombie Brian Meade ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Cian Ward

Which club overcame Galway's Portumna to win the All-Ireland SHC club final that year? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Sixmilebridge Loughgiel Shamrocks

Ballyhale Shamrocks Slaughtneil

Who bagged a hat-trick of goals to help Tipperary defeat Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Lar Corbett ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Eoin Kelly

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Noel McGrath ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Séamus Callanan

How many provincial finalists reached the All-Ireland football semi-finals in 2010? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan 4 3

0 2

Name the Mayo manager who resigned after they were dumped out of the All-Ireland football qualifiers by Longford? ©INPHO/Patrick Bolger John Maughan ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan John O'Mahony

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan James Horan ©INPHO/Andrew Paton Mickey Moran

Can you remember who lost the All-Ireland SFC club final to Antrim's St Gall's in 2010? ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Crossmolina An Ghaeltacht

Caltra Kilmurry Ibrickane