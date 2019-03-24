This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here’s how the teams are due to line out, as per the match programme, for today’s opening game…

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Seán Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) (captain)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. Dáire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

8. Rian McBride (St. Vincent’s)
9. Seán Treacy (Cuala)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)
11. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Oisín O’Rourke (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

Good afternoon, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog for what we expect will be two intriguing fixtures at Nowlan Park.

The participants in this year’s Allianz Hurling League final — which will take place next weekend — are set to be determined today.

First up, All-Ireland champions Limerick will clash with Dublin at 1.30pm. That’s followed at 3.30pm by the meeting of Galway and Waterford.

We’ll keep you updated on both semi-finals right here, so stay with us.

