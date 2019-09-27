This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
13 players from Dublin as 11 counties feature in 2019 All-Star football nominations

Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Tyrone, Meath, Roscommon, Armagh, Clare, Cavan and Cork also have nominees.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 27 Sep 2019, 7:00 AM
By Fintan O'Toole Friday 27 Sep 2019, 7:00 AM
https://the42.ie/4826230

AFTER CREATING HISTORY by landing their fifth successive All-Ireland football title, Dublin lead the way with 13 nominees for the 2019 PwC Football All-Stars.

the-dublin-team-celebrate-with-the-sam-maguire-cup Dublin players celebrating their All-Ireland final victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

11 counties in total – the same number as last year – have representatives on the 45-player shortlist which has been released this morning.

Champions Dublin have one more nominee than last year with beaten finalists Kerry having nine players recognised and there are six Donegal players in the running.

patrick-durcan-and-ryan-mchugh Mayo's Patrick Durcan and Donegal's Ryan McHugh are both nominated. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

League champions Mayo have four players with three apiece from All-Ireland semi-finalists Tyrone and Leinster finalists Meath.

There are two from Connacht champions Roscommon (Niall Daly and Conor Cox) and Ulster outfit Armagh (Jarlath Óg Burns and Rian O’Neill) with Cork (Brian Hurley), Clare (Jamie Malone) and Cavan (Conor Moynagh) all having inclusions.

There are eight players from the 2018 All-Stars team nominated in James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Paul Mannion, Ciaran Kilkenny, Ryan McHugh and David Clifford.

david-clifford-with-michael-fitzsimons Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 1 November.

The list of nominees in full is:

Goalkeepers

  1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)
  2. Shaun Patton (Donegal)
  3. Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Defenders

  1. David Byrne (Dublin)
  2. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)
  3. James McCarthy (Dublin)
  4. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)
  5. John Small (Dublin)
  6. Paul Murphy (Kerry)
  7. Tadhg Morley (Kerry)
  8. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)
  9. Colm Boyle (Mayo)
  10. Chris Barrett (Mayo)
  11. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)
  12. Stephen McMenamin (Donegal)
  13. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)
  14. Donal Keogan (Meath)
  15. Conor McGill (Meath)
  16. Conor Moynagh (Cavan)
  17. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)
  18. Niall Daly (Roscommon) 

Midfielders

  1. Brian Fenton (Dublin)
  2. Michael Darragh Macauley (Dublin)
  3. David Moran (Kerry)
  4. Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)
  5. Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh)
  6. Brian Menton (Meath)

Forwards

  1. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)
  2. Brian Howard (Dublin)
  3. Paul Mannion (Dublin)
  4. Dean Rock (Dublin)
  5. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)
  6. David Clifford (Kerry)
  7. Paul Geaney (Kerry)
  8. Seán O’Shea (Kerry)
  9. Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)
  10. Jamie Brennan (Donegal)
  11. Michael Murphy (Donegal)
  12. Patrick McBrearty (Donegal)
  13. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)
  14. Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)
  15. Conor Cox (Roscommon)
  16. Rian O’Neill (Armagh)
  17. Brian Hurley (Cork)
  18. Jamie Malone (Clare)

