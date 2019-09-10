This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Potential 2018 final rematch in store following Mayo SFC quarter-final draw

Ballintubber and Breaffy will meet in the semi-finals if they successfully negotiate their respective ties.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 10:51 PM
Ballintubber's Brian Murphy under pressure from Seamus O'Shea of Breaffy during the 2018 Mayo SFC final.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

BALLINTUBBER WILL RESUME the defence of their Mayo senior football championship title with a clash against Belmullet in the last eight.

Should they successfully negotiate that challenge, a rematch with 2018 runners-up Breaffy could be on the cards in the semi-finals.

The draw for the SFC quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was made tonight, has put last year’s finalists on a collision course, with Breaffy set to take on Ballina Stephenites in their next outing.

Ballintubber won their fourth county title in nine years when they defeated Breaffy by just a single point in last October’s decider.

On the other side of this year’s draw, Castlebar Mitchels — the three-in-a-row champions from 2015 to ’17 — will face Knockmore, who they defeated in the 2016 final.

The winners of that tie will be rewarded with a semi-final against Ballaghaderreen or Davitts.

Venues, dates and times have yet to be confirmed.

Mayo SFC quarter-finals

Ballintubber v Belmullet
Castlebar Mitchels v Knockmore
Breaffy v Ballina Stephenites
Ballaghaderreen v Davitts

Semi-finals

Ballintubber or Belmullet v Breaffy or Ballina Stephenites
Castlebar Mitchels or Knockmore v Ballaghaderreen or Davitts

