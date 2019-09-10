Potential 2018 final rematch in store following Mayo SFC quarter-final draw

BALLINTUBBER WILL RESUME the defence of their Mayo senior football championship title with a clash against Belmullet in the last eight.
Should they successfully negotiate that challenge, a rematch with 2018 runners-up Breaffy could be on the cards in the semi-finals.
The draw for the SFC quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was made tonight, has put last year’s finalists on a collision course, with Breaffy set to take on Ballina Stephenites in their next outing.
Ballintubber won their fourth county title in nine years when they defeated Breaffy by just a single point in last October’s decider.
On the other side of this year’s draw, Castlebar Mitchels — the three-in-a-row champions from 2015 to ’17 — will face Knockmore, who they defeated in the 2016 final.
The winners of that tie will be rewarded with a semi-final against Ballaghaderreen or Davitts.
Venues, dates and times have yet to be confirmed.
Mayo SFC quarter-finals
Ballintubber v Belmullet
Castlebar Mitchels v Knockmore
Breaffy v Ballina Stephenites
Ballaghaderreen v Davitts
Semi-finals
Ballintubber or Belmullet v Breaffy or Ballina Stephenites
Castlebar Mitchels or Knockmore v Ballaghaderreen or Davitts
