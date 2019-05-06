Late Ireland equaliser sets up crucial Euros showdown with Belgium

Republic of Ireland 1

Czech Republic 1

Paul Dollery reports from the RSC

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will require a positive result from their final Group A game against Belgium if they’re to advance to the quarter-finals of the U17 European Championships.

Andrew Omobamidele celebrates after equalising for Ireland. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Having suffered last-gasp heartbreak in their opening game of the tournament against Greece in Tallaght on Friday, the host nation conjured up a late equaliser of their own to deny Czech Republic this evening in front of 2,613 spectators in Waterford.

An 88th-minute goal from Andrew Omobamidele rescued a point for Colin O’Brien’s side after substitute Vaclav Sejk had given the Czechs the lead with his very first touch.

After a 3-0 win over Greece earlier today pushed Belgium into pole position, neither Ireland nor the Czechs were able to conjure the victory needed to join them on four points, leaving the group delicately poised ahead of Thursday’s decisive double-header.

Both sides came into this fixture having suffered similar misfortune in their respective opening games. After Czech Republic conceded against Belgium in stoppage time in their 1-1 draw, Ireland also squandered their lead over Greece in the dying seconds.

Colin O’Brien made one personnel adjustment to his starting line-up, with Anselmo MacNulty of Real Betis replacing Manchester City’s Timi Sobowale — who picked up a knock against the Greeks — in the centre of defence.

The Ireland team pictured before kick-off. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Czech team showed three changes from their meeting with the Belgians at Tolka Park. Adam Stejskal was preferred to Lukas Hornicek in goal, while Vojtech Wojatschke and Adam Toula came into the attack at the expense of Jachym Sip and Vaclav Sejk.

In a relatively evenly-balanced first half, Ireland’s best moment in front of goal came courtesy of their goalscorer against Greece. Playing on this occasion in a more advanced central role, Matt Everitt cut in from the right and beat Czech skipper Jan Hellebrand, before unleashing a left-footed shot on 36 minutes that rose just too high.

Earlier opportunities had fallen to Conor Carty, who fired wide from a difficult angle after being played in by captain Seamas Keogh, and Festy Ebosele, who headed James Furlong’s cross over the bar.

Carty was also unable to beat the wall with a free-kick in a promising position, and Charlie McCann had a penalty claim dismissed by Slovenian referee Rade Obrenovic after the Manchester United midfielder went to ground as he tangled with Stepan Stary.

For the Czechs, Adam Toula and Josef Kozeluh both missed the target with decent opportunities, but their clearest opportunity fell to David Pech shortly before the break. After being teed up by Toula, he curled his shot well wide from the edge of the box.

Seamas Keogh and David Pech battle for possession. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Czech Republic sprung Vaclav Sejk from the bench in the 63rd minute and he had an instant impact. Vojtech Wojatschke’s drilled cross struck Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele and sat up well for Sejk, who beat Gavin Bazunu with an emphatic finish.

Ireland’s pursuit of a leveller finally came to fruition with two minutes of normal time remaining. James Furlong’s corner fell kindly for Omobamidele, who side-footed home from close range to level the game.

The hosts now look set to face Belgium in Tallaght without the services of Conor Carty and Festy Ebosele. Carty was booked for the second game in a row, while Obosele was shown a late red card for a second bookable offence when he collided with Jan Hellebrand, who subsequently went down. However, replays showed that contact was minimal, justifying the Irish winger’s angry reaction to the decision.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Gavin Bazunu; Sean McEvoy, Andrew Omobamidele, Anselmo MacNulty, James Furlong; Joe Hodge, Seamas Keogh (Brandon Holt, 68); Festy Obosele, Charlie McCann (Sean Kennedy, 85), Conor Carty (Joshua Giurgi, 75); Matt Everitt.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Adam Stejskal; Josef Kozeluh, Stepan Stary, Jan Hellebrand, Petr Kurka; Lukas Hronik, Tomas Hajek; David Pech, Adam Ritter (Filip Gedeon, 85), Vojtech Wojatschke (Filip Silhart, 85); Adam Toula (Vaclav Sejk, 63).

Referee: Rade Obrenovic (Slovenia)

