Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
Three-in-a-row chasers UL Bohs and Railway Union to meet in AIL final

Railway Union saw off Old Belvedere this evening, after the defending champions got the better of Blackrock.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 9:36 PM
Railway Union's Stephanie Carroll and Lisa Callan celebrate after their win against Old Belvedere.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Railway Union's Stephanie Carroll and Lisa Callan celebrate after their win against Old Belvedere.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

UL BOHEMIANS WILL bid to win their 14th Women’s All-Ireland League title when they take on Railway Union in this year’s final.

Champions for the past two seasons, UL Bohs recorded a 20-0 victory over Blackrock in their semi-final meeting this evening at the University of Limerick.

In a repeat of the All-Ireland Cup final clash a fortnight ago — which the Limerick side won 17-5 — the Red Robins kept their three-in-a-row hopes on track thanks to tries from Stephanie Nunan, Fiona Reidy, Fiona Hayes and Niamh Kavanagh.

In the second semi-final, Railway Union avenged their defeat at this stage last year by running out 29-7 winners against Old Belvedere at Anglesea Road.

Molly McCabe, Katie O’Dwyer, Emma Murphy, Meg Kendal and Lindsay Peat scored the tries in a convincing Railway Union victory. 

