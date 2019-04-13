Three-in-a-row chasers UL Bohs and Railway Union to meet in AIL final

UL BOHEMIANS WILL bid to win their 14th Women’s All-Ireland League title when they take on Railway Union in this year’s final.
Champions for the past two seasons, UL Bohs recorded a 20-0 victory over Blackrock in their semi-final meeting this evening at the University of Limerick.
In a repeat of the All-Ireland Cup final clash a fortnight ago — which the Limerick side won 17-5 — the Red Robins kept their three-in-a-row hopes on track thanks to tries from Stephanie Nunan, Fiona Reidy, Fiona Hayes and Niamh Kavanagh.
In the second semi-final, Railway Union avenged their defeat at this stage last year by running out 29-7 winners against Old Belvedere at Anglesea Road.
Molly McCabe, Katie O’Dwyer, Emma Murphy, Meg Kendal and Lindsay Peat scored the tries in a convincing Railway Union victory.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS