Friday 19 March 2021
Liverpool drawn to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Two of the most successful clubs in the competition’s history will face each other next month.

By Paul Dollery Friday 19 Mar 2021, 11:27 AM
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold tackling Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the 2018 Champions League final.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold tackling Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the 2018 Champions League final.
THE QUARTER-FINALS OF this season’s Champions League will feature a repeat of the 2018 final, after Real Madrid and Liverpool were drawn against each other this morning.

In fact, repeats of two of the past three finals are on the cards, with holders Bayern Munich set to take on the team they defeated in last August’s decider, Paris Saint-Germain.

The meeting of Real Madrid and Liverpool brings together two of the most successful clubs in the competition’s history, who share 19 titles between them.

The Spanish giants clinched their third consecutive crown, and the 13th in their history, by winning 3-1 against Jurgen Klopp’s side three years ago. Liverpool rebounded 12 months later, beating Tottenham 2-0 to be crowned European champions for the sixth time.

The prize for the winners will be a meeting with Porto or Chelsea in the semi-finals. On the other side of the draw, Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain will play Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the last four.

The quarter-final ties are scheduled for 6-7 and 13-14 April, with the semi-finals to be played on 27-28 April and 4-5 May.

The teams drawn first will have home advantage in the first leg.

Quarter-finals

  • Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
  • Porto v Chelsea
  • Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain
  • Real Madrid v Liverpool

Semi-finals

  • Bayern Munich/Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund
  • Real Madrid/Liverpool v Porto/Chelsea

