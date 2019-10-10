This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Ireland champions Tipperary start out with trip to Waterford as 2020 hurling fixtures revealed

Liam Cahill’s first championship match at the Déise helm will be against his native county.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 10:14 AM
1 hour ago 1,981 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4845364

patrick-maher-and-conor-gleeson Patrick Bonner Maher facing Conor Gleeson in June. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2019 ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Tipperary will begin their defence of the Liam McCarthy Cup with a trip to Waterford in their Munster SHC opener in May.

This, in turn, means that new Déise boss Liam Cahill — who steered the Premier to All-Ireland U20 glory in 2019 and U21 success in 2018 — will face his native county in his first-ever match as a senior inter-county manger.

The draws for the 2020 Munster and Leinster championships, the Joe McDonagh Cup, the Christy Ring Cup, the Nicky Rackard Cup, and the Lory Meagher Cup were all completed this morning.

munster Source: The GAA.

With the Munster and Leinster hurling championships moving to a round-robin format since 2018, some teams face more demanding schedules than others once again. Cork and Clare play three fixtures on consecutive weekends in the latter stages of the Munster round robin.

2019 Munster champions Limerick kick off their provincial campaign with a tasty showdown against Kieran Kingston’s Rebels, while reigning Davy Fitzgerald’s Leinster champions Wexford have been handed a bye in round one but face Dublin on home soil in round two.

Meanwhile, it’s August’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny who will go head-to-head with the Dubs in round one, while 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup champions Laois welcome Galway in their opener. Back in Munster, Clare skip round one but host Tipperary the following weekend.

LEINSTER Source: The GAA.

Elsewhere, 2019 Christy Ring Cup champions Meath return to the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2020, and are straight into a tricky away clash against Kerry. Kilkenny great Michael Fennelly’s first championship match at the Offaly helm will be against Derry.

Also in the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard champions Sligo face London first, while in the lower tier, Leitrim and Longford lock horns early on.

2020 Munster SHC 

Round 1 (9/10 May)

  • Limerick v Cork
  • Tipperary v Waterford
  • Clare Bye

Round (16/17 May)

  • Waterford v Limerick
  • Clare v Tipperary
  • Cork Bye

Round 3 (30/31 May)

  • Limerick v Clare
  • Cork v Waterford
  • Tipperary Bye

Round 4 (6/7 June)

  • Clare v Cork
  • Tipperary v Limerick
  • Waterford Bye

Round 5 (13/14 June)

  • Cork v Tipperary
  • Waterford v Clare
  • Limerick Bye

2020 Leinster SHC

Round (9/10 May)

  • Dublin v Kilkenny
  • Laois  v Galway
  • Wexford Bye

Round 2 (16/17 May)

  • Kilkenny v Laois
  • Wexford v Dublin
  • Galway Bye

Round 3A (23/24 May)

  • Wexford v Galway

Round 3B (30/31 May)

  • Dublin v Laois

Round 4 (6/7 June)

  • Laois v Wexford
  • Galway v Kilkenny
  • Dublin Bye

Round 5 (13/14 June)

  • Kilkenny v Wexford
  • Galway v Dublin
  • Laois Bye

The Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher draws in full can all be downloaded here.

