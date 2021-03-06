BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 6 March 2021
Advertisement

Top Kilkenny forward lands biggest prize as champions dominate All-Star selection

The Cats scooped six awards, with Denise Gaule and Brian Dowling named Player and Manager of the Year respectively.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 8:38 PM
48 minutes ago 1,424 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5374130
Denise Gaule (14) was named Players' Player of the Year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Denise Gaule (14) was named Players' Player of the Year.
Denise Gaule (14) was named Players' Player of the Year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kilkenny dominate the 2020 camogie All-Stars team with six awards, with star forward Denise Gaule named Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

Like all other All-Star ceremonies across the various Gaelic games codes, this one was held virtually this evening.

And the Cats came up trumps, having put years of final woe behind them to land the O’Duffy Cup for the first time since 2016 just before Christmas.

Runners-up Galway landed two awards, with Tipperary and Cork recognised with three each and a sole Waterford player completing the line-up.

While Gaule — who produced a match-winning performance in the decider win to dethrone the Tribe — scooped the players’ top gong for the second time, Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling was named Manager of the Year.

Alongside Gaule, defensive duo Claire Phelan and Davina Tobin, midfield general Grace Walsh, and fellow attacking duo Miriam Walsh and Anne Dalton were included in the selection.

Galway corner back Shauna Healy and corner forward Orlaith McGrath were recognised, alongside Tipperary trio Áine Slattery, Mary Ryan and Karen Kennedy — all receiving their first All-Stars — and Cork contingent Hannah Looney, Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cronin.

Waterford captain Niamh Rockett completes this year’s winning selection, and earns her first All-Star award. 

2020 All-Stars team

Goalkeeper: Áine Slattery (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – 2nd Time Winner
Full-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner
Left Corner-Back: Mary Ryan (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Hannah Looney (Cork) – 2nd Time Winner
Centre Half-Back: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner
Left Half-Back: Davina Tobin (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Chloe Sigerson (Cork) – 2nd Time Winner
Midfield: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Niamh Rockett (Waterford) – 1st Time Winner
Centre Half-Forward: Orla Cronin (Cork) – 1st Time Winner
Left Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 4th Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Orlaith McGrath (Galway) – 1st Time Winner
Full-Forward: Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner
Left Corner-Forward: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – 7th Time Winner

Meanwhile, Niamh Mallon of Down was the recipient of the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year accolade while Armagh’s Ciara Donnelly took the junior honour. All Players of the Year were voted by their peers, through the WGPA with the awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

In the 2020 Soaring Stars Awards, All-Ireland intermediate champions Down dominated the selection with six players included, followed by runners-up Antrim with three, Laois with two, and Meath with one.

Premier Junior champions Armagh receive two Soaring Stars awards, with one heading to finalists and Nancy Murray Cup champions Cavan:

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

2020 Soaring Stars

Goalkeeper: Aedin Lowry (Laois) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Claire Coffey (Meath) – 3rd Time Winner
Full-Back: Dearbhla Magee (Down) – 1st Time Winner
Left Corner-Back: Chloe Drain (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Niamh Donnelly (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner
Centre Half-Back: Fionnuala Carr (Down) – 5th Time Winner
Left Half-Back: Clodagh Tynan (Laois) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Roisin O’Keeffe (Cavan) – 1st Time Winner
Midfield: Paula O’Hagan (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Leanne Donnelly (Armagh) – 1st Time Winner
Centre Half-Forward: Sara-Louise Graffin (Down) – 2nd Time Winner
Left Half-Forward: Maeve Kelly (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Niamh Mallon (Down) – 5th Time Winner
Full-Forward: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh) – 2nd Time Winner
Left Corner-Forward: Sorcha McCartan (Down) – 1st Time Winner.

Read more here >

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie