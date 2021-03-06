Top Kilkenny forward lands biggest prize as champions dominate All-Star selection

Denise Gaule (14) was named Players' Player of the Year.

Denise Gaule (14) was named Players' Player of the Year.

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kilkenny dominate the 2020 camogie All-Stars team with six awards, with star forward Denise Gaule named Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

Like all other All-Star ceremonies across the various Gaelic games codes, this one was held virtually this evening.

And the Cats came up trumps, having put years of final woe behind them to land the O’Duffy Cup for the first time since 2016 just before Christmas.

Runners-up Galway landed two awards, with Tipperary and Cork recognised with three each and a sole Waterford player completing the line-up.

While Gaule — who produced a match-winning performance in the decider win to dethrone the Tribe — scooped the players’ top gong for the second time, Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling was named Manager of the Year.

Alongside Gaule, defensive duo Claire Phelan and Davina Tobin, midfield general Grace Walsh, and fellow attacking duo Miriam Walsh and Anne Dalton were included in the selection.

Galway corner back Shauna Healy and corner forward Orlaith McGrath were recognised, alongside Tipperary trio Áine Slattery, Mary Ryan and Karen Kennedy — all receiving their first All-Stars — and Cork contingent Hannah Looney, Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cronin.

Waterford captain Niamh Rockett completes this year’s winning selection, and earns her first All-Star award.

2020 All-Stars team

Goalkeeper: Áine Slattery (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – 2nd Time Winner

Full-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Mary Ryan (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Hannah Looney (Cork) – 2nd Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Davina Tobin (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Chloe Sigerson (Cork) – 2nd Time Winner

Midfield: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Niamh Rockett (Waterford) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Forward: Orla Cronin (Cork) – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 4th Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Orlaith McGrath (Galway) – 1st Time Winner

Full-Forward: Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – 7th Time Winner

Meanwhile, Niamh Mallon of Down was the recipient of the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year accolade while Armagh’s Ciara Donnelly took the junior honour. All Players of the Year were voted by their peers, through the WGPA with the awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

In the 2020 Soaring Stars Awards, All-Ireland intermediate champions Down dominated the selection with six players included, followed by runners-up Antrim with three, Laois with two, and Meath with one.

Premier Junior champions Armagh receive two Soaring Stars awards, with one heading to finalists and Nancy Murray Cup champions Cavan:

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

2020 Soaring Stars

Goalkeeper: Aedin Lowry (Laois) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Claire Coffey (Meath) – 3rd Time Winner

Full-Back: Dearbhla Magee (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Chloe Drain (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Niamh Donnelly (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Fionnuala Carr (Down) – 5th Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Clodagh Tynan (Laois) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Roisin O’Keeffe (Cavan) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Paula O’Hagan (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Leanne Donnelly (Armagh) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Forward: Sara-Louise Graffin (Down) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Maeve Kelly (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Niamh Mallon (Down) – 5th Time Winner

Full-Forward: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Sorcha McCartan (Down) – 1st Time Winner.

Read more here >