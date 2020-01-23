Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s Division 1 football league title?

AND JUST LIKE that, it’s time for the Allianz National Leagues once again this weekend.

The Division 1 football league opens with a bang at Croke Park under Saturday Night Lights with a repeat of September’s All-Ireland championship final.

Five in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin, under new manager Dessie Farrell, and Peter Keane’s Kerry — with David Clifford captaining them into battle for the first time — go head-to-head, with the eir Sport and RTÉ cameras present for the 7.15pm throw-in.

At the very same time, 2019 Division 1 champions Mayo open their title defence against last year’s Division 2 champions Donegal on the road in Ballybofey. On Sunday afternoon, Tyrone and newly-promoted Meath face off in Omagh while it’s the battle of the new managers in Salthill as Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney’s Monaghan open their campaign against Pádraic Joyce’s Galway.

But that’s just opening weekend. There’s plenty of football to be played this spring.

Will James Horan’s Mayo defend their crown? Can Dublin lift their first trophy of the Farrell era? Or will it be Clifford and Kerry climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand to accept some early-season silverware?

What about Tyrone and Donegal; could either of them start their year on a high? How will Monaghan, Meath and Galway fare out?

All will be revealed in due course, but we’re asking one big question…

Who do you think will win this year’s Division 1 football league title?

