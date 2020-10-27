The 26 senior games in store this weekend as 2020 GAA championship set to take off

AFTER A SLOW start, now the action is set to increase in intensity.

There’s been a long wait for the 2020 championship, a pair of hurling ties represented the throw-in last weekend with the Leinster and Munster openers.

This weekend there’s four provincial senior hurling semi-finals on the agenda along with the start of the senior football action across Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster. The ladies football championship starts off with champions Dublin amongst those lining out, more group games in camogie and the next stage in the lower hurling tiers.

In total there’s 26 senior championship games across the four sports, here’s the full list.

Friday

The All-Ireland Ladies SFC commences with the all-Ulster tie from Kingspan Breffni as Tyrone meet Armagh at 7.30pm. There’s live coverage on TG4.

Saturday

A hectic day starts off with the Ulster SFC as Monaghan and Cavan face off in Clones at 1.15pm, live on Sky Sports. The same station then covers the first of the Munster SHC semi-finals which brings Cork and Waterford into opposition in Semple Stadium at 3.30pm.

Then there is the Leinster SHC semi-final programme which begins with Kilkenny taking on Dublin at 3.45pm and Galway meeting Wexford at 6.15pm. Both games are on in Croke Park, the latter live on RTÉ.

The last of the senior championship games is the Munster SFC quarter-final with Limerick playing Waterford in the Fraher Field at 7pm.

There’s also Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2 games as Westmeath play Kerry at 1.30pm in Mullingar and Carlow take on Antrim at 3pm in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Christy Ring Cup Round 2A action sees Down play Derry in Ballycran at 1.30pm while the Nicky Rackard Cup Round 2A games involve Donegal against Armagh at 1.30pm in Letterkeny and then Tyrone playing Mayo at 2pm in Omagh.

The All-Ireland Ladies SFC continues with Tipperary taking on Galway in Birr at 1pm and champions Dublin meeting Donegal at 5pm in Kingspan Breffni, the latter match live on TG4.

In the camogie senior action there are group games with Cork taking on Wexford in Páirc Uí Rinn at 2pm and Clare facing Dublin in Fr McNamara Park at 2pm.

Sunday

The Sunday programme starts with the Munster SFC tie of Tipperary against Clare in Semple Stadium at 1pm.

Then there’s the Connacht SFC clash involving Mayo against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon at 1.15pm, live on RTÉ Now.



There are a trio of Leinster SFC first round ties at 1.30pm – Louth taking on Longford in Mullingar, Offaly meeting Carlow in Tullamore and Wexford entertaining Wicklow.

The big Ulster SFC showdown of the day sees Donegal and Tyrone squaring off in Ballybofey at 1.30pm, live on The Sunday Game on RTÉ 2. In the same province later Derry take on Armagh at 4pm in Celtic Park.

In Munster the second senior hurling semi-final pits Limerick against Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm, also live on RTÉ.

The Christy Ring Cup tie scheduled is Kildare against Wicklow in Newbridge at 12.30pm and then in the Lory Meagher Cup the clash of Fermanagh and Cavan is on in Enniskillen at 2pm.



The camogie senior group action sees Galway take on Offaly in a game at 2pm in Pearse Stadium.



The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!