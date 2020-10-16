BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 16 October 2020
Zebo and Whitten start as Exeter and Racing name Champions Cup final line-ups

There’ll be a new name on the silverware after tomorrow’s final, which will be played at Bristol’s Ashton Gate.

By Paul Dollery Friday 16 Oct 2020, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5235124
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

EXETER CHIEFS AND Racing 92 have revealed their selections for their meeting in the Heineken Champions Cup final tomorrow at Ashton Gate in Bristol [KO 4.45pm – Virgin Media 2, Channel 4, BT Sport 2].

There are Irish starters on both sides. Exeter have included Ulster man Ian Whitten at centre, while ex-Munster man Simon Zebo is at fullback for Racing.

The French side have named Donnacha Ryan among their replacements, while the Chiefs have long-time stalwart Gareth Steenson on their bench.

Henry Slade partners Whitten in the Premiership side’s midfield, with Stuart Hogg at fullback in a potent back-line.

Racing, beaten finalists two years ago, are also chasing their first title and will hope the influence of Finn Russell and Teddy Iribaren at half-back can tilt the balance.

 

Exeter Chiefs

15. Stuart Hogg
14. Jack Nowell
13. Henry Slade
12. Ian Whitten
11. Tom O’Flaherty
10. Joe Simmonds (captain)
9. Jack Maunder

1. Alec Hepburn
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
3. Harry Williams
4. Jonny Gray
5. Jonny Hill
6. Dave Ewers
7. Jacques Vermeulen
8. Sam Simmonds

Replacements:

16. Jack Yeandle
17. Ben Moon
18. Tomas Francis
19. Sam Skinner
20. Jannes Kirsten
21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
22. Gareth Steenson
23. Ollie Devoto

Racing 92

15. Simon Zebo
14. Louis Dupichot
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy (Captain)
11. Juan Imhoff
10. Finn Russell
9. Teddy Iribaren

1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Georges Henri Colombe
4. Bernard Le Roux
5. Dominic Bird
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Fabien Sanconnie
8. Antonie Claassen

Replacements:
16. Teddy Baubigny
17. Hassane Kolingar
18. Ali Oz
19. Donnacha Ryan
20. Boris Palu
21. Maxime Machenaud
22. Olivier Klemenczak
23. Kurtley Beale

