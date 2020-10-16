Zebo and Whitten start as Exeter and Racing name Champions Cup final line-ups

EXETER CHIEFS AND Racing 92 have revealed their selections for their meeting in the Heineken Champions Cup final tomorrow at Ashton Gate in Bristol [KO 4.45pm – Virgin Media 2, Channel 4, BT Sport 2].

There are Irish starters on both sides. Exeter have included Ulster man Ian Whitten at centre, while ex-Munster man Simon Zebo is at fullback for Racing.

The French side have named Donnacha Ryan among their replacements, while the Chiefs have long-time stalwart Gareth Steenson on their bench.

Henry Slade partners Whitten in the Premiership side’s midfield, with Stuart Hogg at fullback in a potent back-line.

Racing, beaten finalists two years ago, are also chasing their first title and will hope the influence of Finn Russell and Teddy Iribaren at half-back can tilt the balance.

Exeter Chiefs

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Jack Nowell

13. Henry Slade

12. Ian Whitten

11. Tom O’Flaherty

10. Joe Simmonds (captain)

9. Jack Maunder

1. Alec Hepburn

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Harry Williams

4. Jonny Gray

5. Jonny Hill

6. Dave Ewers

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Sam Simmonds

Replacements:

16. Jack Yeandle

17. Ben Moon

18. Tomas Francis

19. Sam Skinner

20. Jannes Kirsten

21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22. Gareth Steenson

23. Ollie Devoto

Racing 92

15. Simon Zebo

14. Louis Dupichot

13. Virimi Vakatawa

12. Henry Chavancy (Captain)

11. Juan Imhoff

10. Finn Russell

9. Teddy Iribaren

1. Eddy Ben Arous

2. Camille Chat

3. Georges Henri Colombe

4. Bernard Le Roux

5. Dominic Bird

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Fabien Sanconnie

8. Antonie Claassen

Replacements:

16. Teddy Baubigny

17. Hassane Kolingar

18. Ali Oz

19. Donnacha Ryan

20. Boris Palu

21. Maxime Machenaud

22. Olivier Klemenczak

23. Kurtley Beale