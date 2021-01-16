BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 16 January 2021
Limerick, Waterford and Clare stars in the running to land Hurler of the Year honours

Gearoid Hegarty, Stephen Bennett and Tony Kelly have been nominated for the top prize.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 7:05 AM
30 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5325787
Tony Kelly, Gearoid Hegarty and Stephen Bennett.
GEAROID HEGARTY, STEPHEN Bennett and Tony Kelly are the three players nominated for the 2020 Hurler of the Year award.

Limerick All-Ireland winner Hegarty is considered the frontrunner for the top individual prize in hurling after a stunning campaign. Man-of-the-match in the All-Ireland final, Hegarty scored 0-7 in a dominant display as John Kiely’s side saw off the Deise.

The 26-year-old is the Treaty’s sole representative on the shortlist, with fellow wing-forward Tom Morrissey unlucky to miss out. 

Waterford star Stephen Bennett finished as the championship’s top scorer with 1-54 to his name, which includes 1-10 in the All-Ireland semi-final and a 10-point haul in the decider.

Sharpshooter Kelly, the only former winner (2013) of the award to be nominated, makes the cut despite Clare only reaching the All-Ireland quarter-finals. 

The Ballyea native was in sublime scoring form throughout the competition, firing 0-17 against Limerick and 1-15 versus Wexford. He finished just a point behind Bennett in the scoring charts.

Kelly was the sole holder of an All-Star between the trio prior to the 2020 season.

The Young Hurler of the Year award will be contested by a shortlist of Tipperary’s Jake Morris, Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody and Waterford’s Iarlaith Daly.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President John Horan. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

