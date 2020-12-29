BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

Open Thread: Do you agree with our 2020 All-Star hurling team?

Let the debate begin…

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 7:00 AM
17 minutes ago 131 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5310370
Limerick’s Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes celebrate after the All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Limerick’s Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes celebrate after the All-Ireland final.
Limerick’s Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes celebrate after the All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIMERICK ARE ALL-Ireland champions and they dominate our hurling All-Star team after the 2020 season. 

We’ve selected nine members of John Kiely’s side on our All-Star selection, while beaten finalists Waterford have three players included.

Among those unlucky to miss out are William O’Donoghue, Conor Whelan, Austin Gleeson, Cathal Mannion, Conor Prunty and Calum Lyons.

Tadhg de Burca edges out team-mate Lyons on the half-back line despite his All-Ireland final ending early due to injury, while Cathal Mannion – a semi-final injury victim – misses out on midfield with Cian Lynch and Jamie Barron impossible to leave out. 

The front six all had stunning campaigns. Wing-forwards Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey lead the race for Hurler of the Year, Aaron Gillane was typically brilliant and reliable, while TJ Reid, Tony Kelly and Stephen Bennett were scoring machines for their respective counties.

The42′s 2020 All-Star hurling team

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)
3. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)
4. Daithi Burke (Galway)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick)
6. Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford)
7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

8. Cian Lynch (Limerick)
9. Jamie Barron (Waterford)

10. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)
11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)
12. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)
14. Tony Kelly (Clare)
15. Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

****

Do you agree with our team? Let us know who we should have selected in the comment section below. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie