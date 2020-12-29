Open Thread: Do you agree with our 2020 All-Star hurling team?

LIMERICK ARE ALL-Ireland champions and they dominate our hurling All-Star team after the 2020 season.

We’ve selected nine members of John Kiely’s side on our All-Star selection, while beaten finalists Waterford have three players included.

Among those unlucky to miss out are William O’Donoghue, Conor Whelan, Austin Gleeson, Cathal Mannion, Conor Prunty and Calum Lyons.

Tadhg de Burca edges out team-mate Lyons on the half-back line despite his All-Ireland final ending early due to injury, while Cathal Mannion – a semi-final injury victim – misses out on midfield with Cian Lynch and Jamie Barron impossible to leave out.

The front six all had stunning campaigns. Wing-forwards Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey lead the race for Hurler of the Year, Aaron Gillane was typically brilliant and reliable, while TJ Reid, Tony Kelly and Stephen Bennett were scoring machines for their respective counties.

The42′s 2020 All-Star hurling team

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)

3. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

4. Daithi Burke (Galway)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick)

6. Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford)

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

8. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

9. Jamie Barron (Waterford)

10. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14. Tony Kelly (Clare)

15. Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

****

Do you agree with our team? Let us know who we should have selected in the comment section below.