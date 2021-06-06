Fulham Irish clinch 2020 London SFC title with dramatic extra-time victory

Fulham Irish 2-17

Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-16

FULHAM IRISH HAVE won the London Senior Football Championship for the third time, denying Tir Chonaill Gaels a third consecutive title in the process.

Although seven points separated the teams in the end, the delayed decider was a dramatic encounter that required extra-time before it was settled.

In the first of the 2020 club finals to be played following the Covid-19 backlog, Fulham reclaimed the title they last won in 2017, despite having to wait until the second half of the additional period before finally seizing a lead.

It was the fourth consecutive season that the two clubs met in the final, with Tir Chonaill Gaels emerging victorious in both 2018 and ’19. However, the Greenford outfit will have to wait before claiming the 20th championship triumph in their history.

It was Fulham’s day at McGovern Park in Ruislip, but Lorcan Mulvey’s side had to recover from a slow start to the contest.

Led by Liam Gavaghan, Tir Chonaill Gaels were ahead by 0-5 to 0-1 with 12 minutes played. Fulham eventually came alive and trailed by just a point (0-6 to 0-5) at half-time.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, Tir Chonaill Gaels looked well on course for the victory as they held a three-point advantage.

Nevertheless, points from Chris Duggan and Paddy Naughton narrowed the gap, before Ronan Sloan beat the final whistle with a brilliant score to tie the game at 0-13 each.

Goals then drove Fulham to extra-time supremacy, with Jack Goulding and Michael Murphy both finding the net to set up the win.