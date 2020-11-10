BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 10 November 2020
Advertisement

Venue confirmed for Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary

The sides will do battle at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday 22 November.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,196 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5262665
Páirc Uí Chaoimh before the Munster semi-final last weekend.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Páirc Uí Chaoimh before the Munster semi-final last weekend.
Páirc Uí Chaoimh before the Munster semi-final last weekend.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH has been selected as the venue to host this year’s Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary on Sunday 22 November [throw-in, 1.30pm].

A statement released by Munster GAA explains that this decision “is in line with the existing home and away agreement between the counties whereby the last meeting took place in the 2018 Munster semi-final at Semple Stadium Thurles.”

Both Cork and Tipperary booked their place in the provincial decider last weekend. Tipperary claimed a dramatic win over Limerick after extra-time on Saturday to progress to the final for the first time since 2016.

On Sunday, Cork and Kerry also went to extra-time at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where a late Mark Keane goal sent the Rebels through to the decider and sensationally dumped the Kingdom out of the championship.

“Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been confirmed as the venue for the Munster Senior Football Championship Final between Cork and Tipperary on Sunday 22 November at 1.30pm,” a statement from Munster GAA reads.

“This is in line with the existing home and away agreement between the counties whereby the last meeting took place in the 2018 Munster semi-final at Semple Stadium Thurles.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie