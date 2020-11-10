Venue confirmed for Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH has been selected as the venue to host this year’s Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary on Sunday 22 November [throw-in, 1.30pm].

A statement released by Munster GAA explains that this decision “is in line with the existing home and away agreement between the counties whereby the last meeting took place in the 2018 Munster semi-final at Semple Stadium Thurles.”

Both Cork and Tipperary booked their place in the provincial decider last weekend. Tipperary claimed a dramatic win over Limerick after extra-time on Saturday to progress to the final for the first time since 2016.

On Sunday, Cork and Kerry also went to extra-time at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where a late Mark Keane goal sent the Rebels through to the decider and sensationally dumped the Kingdom out of the championship.

