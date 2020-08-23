Banville to the fore as Shelmaliers are crowned Wexford senior hurling champions

Celebrations for Ross Banville and Sean Keane Carroll of Shelmaliers. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shelmaliers 3-18

Naomh Éanna 3-11

SHELMALIERS HAVE WON the Wexford Senior Hurling Championship for just the second time in their history after an impressive victory over 2018 champions Naomh Éanna in this afternoon’s decider at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

They were inspired by a man-of-the-match display in attack from Ross Banville, who contributed a personal tally of 1-8. After scoring his side’s first goal, Banville also turned provider for Sean Keane Carroll and James Cash to raise green flags.

Having played with the aid of the wind in the first half, Shelmaliers were on course to take a lead of just two points into the interval. After registering 10 wides, as well as coughing up an avoidable goal with some defensive sloppiness, they would have been disappointed to hold such a slender advantage at the break.

However, Banville fired a penalty to the net on the stroke of half-time to leave the scoreboard displaying a more accurate reflection of the first half. Arnie Murphy, who replaced the injured Conor Walsh early on, created the opportunity when a cluster of Naomh Éanna backs were deemed to have fouled the substitute as he bore down on goal.

Naomh Éanna had stayed in touch with four frees from Padraig Doyle and a goal scored by Cathal Dunbar, whose scuffed effort deceived Brian Murphy on 20 minutes.

Ciaran O'Shaughnessy of Shelmaliers has a shot blocked by Naomh Éanna's Brendan Travers. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shelmaliers, in the ascendancy by 1-10 to 1-5, pulled further ahead in the early stages of the second half. A Keane Carroll point was followed by Cash’s goal, which was engineered by a delightful pass from Banville.

The response was positive from Naomh Éanna, who brought the deficit back to five points within 90 seconds with Padraig Doyle’s first point from play and a goal from Cian Molloy. Further frees from Doyle and substitute Darragh Hughes left just a goal between the teams.

Nevertheless, Shelmaliers withstood the challenge. Keane Carroll scored their third goal from close range, which was again assisted by Banville, before four unanswered points – three of them from Banville and a second of the game for Jody Donohoe – took the intensity out of the closing stages as the Castlebridge side raced into a 3-15 to 2-9 lead.

Gary Molloy’s stoppage-time goal was scant consolation for Naomh Éanna as they fell short in their bid to reclaim the silverware they won for the first time two seasons ago.

For Shelmaliers, it’s a first title since their maiden triumph of 2014.

The Shelmaliers panel celebrate after today's win. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scorers for Shelmaliers: Ross Banville 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ’65); Sean Keane Carroll and James Cash 1-1 each; Conor Hearne and Jody Donohoe 0-2 each; Glen Malone, Eoin Doyle, Ciaran O’Shaughnessy and Eoghan Nolan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Naomh Éanna: Padraig Doyle 0-7 (0-6 frees); Cathal Dunbar 1-0, Cian Molloy and Gary Molloy 1-0 each; Darragh Hughes 0-2 (0-1 free); Conor McDonald and Gearoid Cullen 0-1 each.

Shelmaliers

1. Brian Murphy

2. Simon Donohoe

3. Aidan Cash

4. Jody Donohoe

5. Glen Malone

6. Brian Malone

7. Conor Walsh

8. Conor Hearne

9. Eoin Doyle

10. James Cash

11. Ross Banville

12. Sean Keane Carroll

13. Eoghan Nolan

14. Ciaran O’Shaughnessy

15. Joe Kelly

Subs

18. Arnie Murphy for Walsh (injured) (7)

19. Kyle Roche for O’Shaughnessy (60)

17. Andre O’Brien for J Donohoe (60)

21. Dylan O’Neill for Kelly (60)

Naomh Éanna

1. Jack Cushe

2. Pedro Travers

3. Brendan Travers

4. Eoin Conroy

5. Sean Doyle

20. Tom Stafford

7. Jack Cullen

8. Aodhan Doyle

9. Gary Molloy

10. Charlie McGuckin

11. Padraig Doyle

12. Cian Molloy

13. Cathal Dunbar

14. Conor McDonald

15. David O’Brien

Subs

17. Darragh Hughes for O’Brien (36)

22. Jack Doran for Dunbar (53)

19. Gearoid Cullen for McGuckin (53)

23. Cian Browne for Stafford (60)

