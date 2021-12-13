Champions League draw produces showdown of Ronaldo and Messi

CRISTIANO RONALDO AND Lionel Messi are set to go head-to-head in a mouthwatering last-16 tie in the Champions League.
The draw, which was made this morning at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, paired Manchester United with Paris Saint-Germain.
It will see the two greatest players of their generation square off next spring, with United – after advancing as group winners – having home advantage in the second leg.
A fortnight after Messi swapped Barcelona for PSG back in August, Ronaldo left Juventus to return for a second spell at United.
Elsewhere, Liverpool’s reward for progressing from their group with a 100% record is a clash with RB Salzburg. Holders Chelsea will face French champions Lille, while Manchester City have been tasked with eliminating Europa League holders Villarreal.
2021-22 Champions League last-16 draw
- Benfica v Real Madrid
- Villarreal v Manchester City
- Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
- RB Salzburg v Liverpool
- Inter Milan v Ajax
- Sporting Lisbon v Juventus
- Chelsea v Lille
- Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United
The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, with the second legs taking place on 8/9/15/16 March. Teams named first will play at home in the first leg.
