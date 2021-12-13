Champions League draw produces showdown of Ronaldo and Messi

The Champions League trophy will be up for grabs when the final takes place next May in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The Champions League trophy will be up for grabs when the final takes place next May in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

CRISTIANO RONALDO AND Lionel Messi are set to go head-to-head in a mouthwatering last-16 tie in the Champions League.

The draw, which was made this morning at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, paired Manchester United with Paris Saint-Germain.

It will see the two greatest players of their generation square off next spring, with United – after advancing as group winners – having home advantage in the second leg.

A fortnight after Messi swapped Barcelona for PSG back in August, Ronaldo left Juventus to return for a second spell at United.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s reward for progressing from their group with a 100% record is a clash with RB Salzburg. Holders Chelsea will face French champions Lille, while Manchester City have been tasked with eliminating Europa League holders Villarreal.

2021-22 Champions League last-16 draw

Benfica v Real Madrid

Villarreal v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg v Liverpool

Inter Milan v Ajax

Sporting Lisbon v Juventus

Chelsea v Lille

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United

The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, with the second legs taking place on 8/9/15/16 March. Teams named first will play at home in the first leg.