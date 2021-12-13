Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 13 December 2021
Advertisement

Champions League draw produces showdown of Ronaldo and Messi

Manchester United will take on Paris Saint-Germain next spring.

By The42 Team Monday 13 Dec 2021, 11:26 AM
1 hour ago 11,014 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/5628558
The Champions League trophy will be up for grabs when the final takes place next May in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The Champions League trophy will be up for grabs when the final takes place next May in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
The Champions League trophy will be up for grabs when the final takes place next May in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CRISTIANO RONALDO AND Lionel Messi are set to go head-to-head in a mouthwatering last-16 tie in the Champions League.

The draw, which was made this morning at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, paired Manchester United with Paris Saint-Germain.

It will see the two greatest players of their generation square off next spring, with United – after advancing as group winners – having home advantage in the second leg.

A fortnight after Messi swapped Barcelona for PSG back in August, Ronaldo left Juventus to return for a second spell at United.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s reward for progressing from their group with a 100% record is a clash with RB Salzburg. Holders Chelsea will face French champions Lille, while Manchester City have been tasked with eliminating Europa League holders Villarreal.

2021-22 Champions League last-16 draw

  • Benfica v Real Madrid
  • Villarreal v Manchester City
  • Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
  • RB Salzburg v Liverpool
  • Inter Milan v Ajax
  • Sporting Lisbon v Juventus
  • Chelsea v Lille
  • Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United

The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, with the second legs taking place on 8/9/15/16 March. Teams named first will play at home in the first leg. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie