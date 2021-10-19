12 All-Star nominations for champions Galway as Murray named camogie manager of the year

ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE champions Galway lead the way in the 2021 All-Star nominations, with 12 players selected on the shortlist.

Defeated All-Ireland finalists Cork are represented by 10 players among the nominations while four other counties – Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Down — feature on the 36-player shortlist.

Galway manager Cathal Murray has been named as the 2021 Camogie Association Manager of the Year after guiding the Tribeswomen to their second senior All-Ireland crown since 2019.

The 2021 Camogie Association All- Stars team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare on Friday 26 November subject to government guidelines, where the 2021 All-Stars team and Players’ Player of the Year Awards will also be announced.

Nominees for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players’ Player of the Year Awards will be announced on 27 Wednesday October.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Camogie president Hilda Breslin said:

“It is a wonderful achievement for our players to be recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the 2021 inter county season. Their skill, dedication and consistency has shone throughout the summer, today they are deservingly being recognised with these nominations.

“I am delighted that once again we will be able to celebrate in person. I congratulate all our nominees on today’s achievements and I look forward with great excitement to the award’s ceremony on 26 November.

The full list of the 2021 All-Stars nominees are:

Goalkeepers:

Sarah Healy (Galway)

Amy Lee (Cork)

Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Full-Back Line:

Shauna Healy (Galway)

Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)

Dervla Higgins (Galway)

Colette Dormer (Kilkenny)

Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Libby Coppinger (Cork)

Mary Ryan (Tipperary)

Half-Back Line:

Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny)

Laura Hayes (Cork)

Caitriona Cormican (Galway)

Siobhan Gardiner (Galway)

Laura Treacy (Cork)

Emma Helebert (Galway)

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Midfield:

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Niamh Kilkenny (Galway)

Hannah Looney (Cork)

Ashling Thompson (Cork)

Ereena Fryday (Tipperary)

Shona Curran (Waterford)

Half-Forward Line:

Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Chloe Sigerson (Cork)

Orla O’ Dwyer (Tipperary)

Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)

Mary O’ Connell (Kilkenny)

Róisín Howard (Tipperary)

Full-Forward Line:

Siobhán McGrath (Galway)

Ailish O’ Reilly (Galway)

Katrina Mackey (Cork)

Niamh Mallon (Down)

Orlaith McGrath (Galway)

Cáit Devane (Tipperary)

Amy O’ Connor (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!