Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

12 All-Star nominations for champions Galway as Murray named camogie manager of the year

All-Ireland finalists Cork have 10 nominations on the shortlist.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 8:00 AM
59 minutes ago 695 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5578197
The victorious Galway team after winning the A
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The victorious Galway team after winning the A
The victorious Galway team after winning the A
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE champions Galway lead the way in the 2021 All-Star nominations, with 12 players selected on the shortlist.

Defeated All-Ireland finalists Cork are represented by 10 players among the nominations while four other counties – Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Down — feature on the 36-player shortlist.

Galway manager Cathal Murray has been named as the 2021 Camogie Association Manager of the Year after guiding the Tribeswomen to their second senior All-Ireland crown since 2019.

The 2021 Camogie Association All- Stars team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare on Friday 26 November subject to government guidelines, where the 2021 All-Stars team and Players’ Player of the Year Awards will also be announced.

Nominees for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players’ Player of the Year Awards will be announced on 27 Wednesday October.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Camogie president Hilda Breslin said:

“It is a wonderful achievement for our players to be recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the 2021 inter county season. Their skill, dedication and consistency has shone throughout the summer, today they are deservingly being recognised with these nominations.

“I am delighted that once again we will be able to celebrate in person. I congratulate all our nominees on today’s achievements and I look forward with great excitement to the award’s ceremony on 26 November.

The full list of the 2021 All-Stars nominees are:

Goalkeepers:

Sarah Healy (Galway)
Amy Lee (Cork)
Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Full-Back Line:

Shauna Healy (Galway)
Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)
Dervla Higgins (Galway)
Colette Dormer (Kilkenny)
Sarah Dervan (Galway)
Libby Coppinger (Cork)
Mary Ryan (Tipperary)

Half-Back Line:

Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny)
Laura Hayes (Cork)
Caitriona Cormican (Galway)
Siobhan Gardiner (Galway)
Laura Treacy (Cork)
Emma Helebert (Galway)
Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Midfield:

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Niamh Kilkenny (Galway)
Hannah Looney (Cork)
Ashling Thompson (Cork)
Ereena Fryday (Tipperary)
Shona Curran (Waterford)

Half-Forward Line:

Aoife Donohue (Galway)
Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)
Chloe Sigerson (Cork)
Orla O’ Dwyer (Tipperary)
Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)
Mary O’ Connell (Kilkenny)
Róisín Howard (Tipperary)

Full-Forward Line:

Siobhán McGrath (Galway)
Ailish O’ Reilly (Galway)
Katrina Mackey (Cork)
Niamh Mallon (Down)
Orlaith McGrath (Galway)
Cáit Devane (Tipperary)
Amy O’ Connor (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie