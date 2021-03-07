Ciara Neville advances from her heat but misses out on European final

THERE WILL BE no Irish involvement in the 60m final at the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Ciara Neville advanced to the semi-final, clocking a time of 7.37 to finish in fourth place in this morning’s heat.

She repeated that time again from lane eight, but it was only enough for seventh in a race that was won by France’s Carolle Zahi in 7.21.

Molly Scott was unfortunate not to join Neville in the semi-finals. She also ran 7.37 for seventh place but missed out by one hundredth of a second following a fast final heat.

Joan Healy finished eighth in her heat in 7.46.

Later today, Sarah Lavin is due to compete in the semi-finals of the 60m hurdles (12.46pm), with Sean Tobin set for a tilt at the 3,000m final (4.42pm).