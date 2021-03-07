BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 7 March 2021
Ciara Neville advances from her heat but misses out on European final

A time of 7.37 wasn’t enough for the 21-year-old Limerick woman to progress to the 60m final this morning.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 12:07 PM
40 minutes ago 982 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5374303
Ciara Neville pictured this morning.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ciara Neville pictured this morning.
Ciara Neville pictured this morning.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THERE WILL BE no Irish involvement in the 60m final at the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Ciara Neville advanced to the semi-final, clocking a time of 7.37 to finish in fourth place in this morning’s heat.

She repeated that time again from lane eight, but it was only enough for seventh in a race that was won by France’s Carolle Zahi in 7.21.

Molly Scott was unfortunate not to join Neville in the semi-finals. She also ran 7.37 for seventh place but missed out by one hundredth of a second following a fast final heat. 

Joan Healy finished eighth in her heat in 7.46.

Later today, Sarah Lavin is due to compete in the semi-finals of the 60m hurdles (12.46pm), with Sean Tobin set for a tilt at the 3,000m final (4.42pm).  

