15 players from Limerick as 9 counties feature in 2021 All-Star hurling nominations

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick’s dominance this year is reflected in 15 nominations for the 2021 Pwc All-Star awards, after the 45-player hurling shortlist was released today.

John Kiely’s all-conquering team received 14 nominations for their success in the 2020 season and they have gone one better in the 2021 list.

Nine counties in all have players nominated with beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork next in line with nine players in the running. The defeated All-Ireland semi-finalists Waterford and Kilkenny have seven and five nominations respectively.

Then Clare and Tipperary have three apiece while Dublin’s Danny Sutcliffe, Laois player Paddy Purcell and Wexford’s Lee Chin are the representatives for their counties.

There are 13 players from the 2020 All-Star team nominated on this occasion in Limerick’s Nickie Quaid, Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane, the Waterford duo of Jamie Barron and Stephen Bennett, Clare’s Tony Kelly and Kilkenny’s TJ Reid.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

2021 All-Star Hurling Nominees

Goalkeepers

1. Patrick Collins (Cork)

2. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

3. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

1. Rory Hayes (Clare)

2. Mark Coleman (Cork)

3. Robert Downey (Cork)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Cork)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Cork)

6. Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)

7. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

8. Seán Finn (Limerick)

9. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

10. Barry Nash (Limerick)

11. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

12. Declan Hannon (Limerick)

13. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

14. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

15. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

16. Kieran Bennett (Waterford)

17. Calum Lyons (Waterford)

18. Conor Prunty (Waterford)

Midfielders

1. Cathal Malone (Clare)

2. Tony Kelly (Clare)

3. Paddy Purcell (Laois)

4. William O’Donoghue (Limerick)

5. Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick)

6. Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Forwards

1. Seamus Harnedy (Cork)

2. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

3. Shane Kingston (Cork)

4. Jack O’Connor (Cork)

5. Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin)

6. Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

7. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

8. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick)

9. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

10. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

11. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

12. Seamus Flanagan (Limerick)

13. Peter Casey (Limerick)

14. Jason Forde (Tipperary)

15. Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

16. Austin Gleeson (Waterford)

17. Dessie Hutchinson (Waterford)

18. Lee Chin (Wexford)

