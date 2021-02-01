BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 1 February 2021
Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's set for Dublin derby to kick off 2021 LOI season

The fixture list for the 2021 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division was revealed on Friday evening.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Feb 2021, 5:24 PM
6 hours ago
Can Rovers defend their league title in 2021?
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL open the defence of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a Dublin derby against city rivals St Patrick’s Athletic.

The derby clash at Tallaght Stadium is the standout fixture on the opening night of the new League of Ireland season which is slated to kick off with three games on Friday 19 March.

Last year’s First Division champions Drogheda United mark their return to the top flight by hosting Waterford while 2020 runners-up Bohemians travel to take on Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Newly-promoted Longford Town host Derry City on Saturday 20 March while the meeting of Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at the Showgrounds that evening completes the opening round of fixtures.

TV broadcast details are set to be announced at a later date, the FAI said this evening, while the fixtures for the First Division and Women’s National League are due to be released next Monday, 8 February.

The league’s traditional mid-season break will take place from 29 May-11 June, while the FAI Cup is scheduled to begin on the weekend of 24/25 July with the final taking place on the last weekend of November.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that the President’s Cup between Shamrock Rovers and FAI Cup holders Dundalk will be played on Friday 12 March at Tallaght Stadium following a draw for home advantage.

The pair were scheduled to face off in the 2020 President’s Cup final but it was postponed last February due to Storm Ciara and was subsequently not re-fixed with the Covid-19 pandemic interrupting the season.

– Fintan O’Toole and Niall Kelly

The42 Team

