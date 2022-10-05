Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way in Camogie All-Stars nominations

All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny and Cork receive 11 and 10 nominations each in 2022 shortlist.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 612 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5884639
Goalkeeper Aoife Norris is one of 11 Kilke
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Goalkeeper Aoife Norris is one of 11 Kilke
Goalkeeper Aoife Norris is one of 11 Kilke
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KILKENNY’S ALL-IRELAND heroes have been recognised with 11 nominations for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars.

The 36-player shortlist was unveiled on Wednesday morning ahead of the annual end-of-season awards ceremony, which takes place this year on 26 November in Croke Park.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork received 10 nominations, with semi-finalists Waterford and Galway receiving seven and five nominations respectively.

Dublin duo Aisling Maher and Aisling O’Neill, and Limerick’s Caoimhe Costello are all nominated in the forwards, completing the shortlist.

The nominees for Manager of the Year were also announced on Wednesday, with 2021 winner Cathal Murray again recognised for his work with Galway.

Kilkenny’s All-Ireland winning manager Brian Dowling, and Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden — who steered Antrim to the Premier Junior title this summer — are also in contention.

PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022

Goalkeepers:

  • Amy Lee (Cork)
  • Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)
  • Brianna O’ Regan (Waterford)

Defence:

Corner Back Nominees

  • Libby Coppinger (Cork)
  • Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)
  • Shauna Healy (Galway)
  • Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)

Full Back Nominees

  • Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)
  • Iona Heffernan (Waterford)
  • Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Half Back Nominees

  • Laura Hayes (Cork)
  • Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)
  • Orla Hickey (Waterford)
  • Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Centre Back Nominees

  • Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)
  • Laura Treacy (Cork)
  • Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfield:

  • Aoife Donohue (Galway)
  • Ashling Thompson (Cork)
  • Hannah Looney (Cork)
  • Katie Power (Kilkenny)
  • Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Forwards:

Half Forward Nominees

  • Abby Flynn (Waterford)
  • Caoimhe Costello (Limerick)
  • Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)
  • Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre Forward Nominees

  • Aisling Maher (Dublin)
  • Beth Carton (Waterford)
  • Fiona Keating (Cork)

Corner Forward Nominees

  • Aisling O’ Neill (Dublin)
  • Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)
  • Katriona Mackey (Cork)
  • Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full Forward Nominees

  • Ailish O’ Reilly (Galway)
  • Amy O’ Connor (Cork)
  • Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year:

  • Brian Dowling (Kilkenny)
  • Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim)
  • Cathal Murray (Galway)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie