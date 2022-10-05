All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way in Camogie All-Stars nominations

KILKENNY’S ALL-IRELAND heroes have been recognised with 11 nominations for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars.
The 36-player shortlist was unveiled on Wednesday morning ahead of the annual end-of-season awards ceremony, which takes place this year on 26 November in Croke Park.
Beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork received 10 nominations, with semi-finalists Waterford and Galway receiving seven and five nominations respectively.
Dublin duo Aisling Maher and Aisling O’Neill, and Limerick’s Caoimhe Costello are all nominated in the forwards, completing the shortlist.
The nominees for Manager of the Year were also announced on Wednesday, with 2021 winner Cathal Murray again recognised for his work with Galway.
Kilkenny’s All-Ireland winning manager Brian Dowling, and Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden — who steered Antrim to the Premier Junior title this summer — are also in contention.
PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022
Goalkeepers:
- Amy Lee (Cork)
- Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)
- Brianna O’ Regan (Waterford)
Defence:
Corner Back Nominees
- Libby Coppinger (Cork)
- Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)
- Shauna Healy (Galway)
- Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)
Full Back Nominees
- Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)
- Iona Heffernan (Waterford)
- Sarah Dervan (Galway)
Half Back Nominees
- Laura Hayes (Cork)
- Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)
- Orla Hickey (Waterford)
- Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)
Centre Back Nominees
- Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)
- Laura Treacy (Cork)
- Roisin Black (Galway)
Midfield:
- Aoife Donohue (Galway)
- Ashling Thompson (Cork)
- Hannah Looney (Cork)
- Katie Power (Kilkenny)
- Lorraine Bray (Waterford)
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
Forwards:
Half Forward Nominees
- Abby Flynn (Waterford)
- Caoimhe Costello (Limerick)
- Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)
- Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)
Centre Forward Nominees
- Aisling Maher (Dublin)
- Beth Carton (Waterford)
- Fiona Keating (Cork)
Corner Forward Nominees
- Aisling O’ Neill (Dublin)
- Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)
- Katriona Mackey (Cork)
- Niamh Rockett (Waterford)
Full Forward Nominees
- Ailish O’ Reilly (Galway)
- Amy O’ Connor (Cork)
- Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)
Manager of the Year:
- Brian Dowling (Kilkenny)
- Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim)
- Cathal Murray (Galway)
COMMENTS