Taoufik Allam crossing the line as winner of the 2022 Dublin Marathon. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Athletics

Winner of 2022 Dublin Marathon tests positive for banned substance EPO

Taoufik Allam of Morocco has been handed a provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit.
10.54am, 23 Aug 2024
1.6k

THE WINNER OF the 2022 Dublin Marathon, Taoufik Allam of Morocco, has tested positive for the banned substance EPO.

Allam has been notified of the allegation and provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles anti-doping matters on behalf of World Athletics.

The 35-year-old, who last competed when winning the Enschede Marathon in April, can choose to contest the finding against him.

Allam won the Dublin Marathon in October 2022 in what was then a personal best time of 2:11:30.

Following an inquiry by The 42, the Dublin Marathon organisers released the following statement:

“The Dublin Marathon organisers strongly condemn the use of banned substances to improve athletes’ performance and have zero tolerance for such practices.

“As a World Athletics elite event, Dublin Marathon organisers strictly adhere to the rules, regulations and anti-doping processes set forth by World Athletics. The Dublin Marathon supports and implements all anti-doping rules and regulations, and the elite field in the Dublin Marathon is subject to these anti-doping controls.”

Sinead Farrell
