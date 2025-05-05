Advertisement
New Kerry FC boss Colin Healy. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Colin Healy announced as new Kerry FC manager

Healy takes over from Conor McCarthy who will continue to be involved in the coaching staff.
3.09pm, 5 May 2025
KERRY FOOTBALL CLUB has announced the appointment of Colin Healy as their new first team manager.

The former Cork City boss replaces Conor McCarthy, who will remain involved with the coaching staff. Healy — who was an assistant coach for former Republic of Ireland women’s manager Eileen Gleeson — takes over with Kerry sitting in ninth position on the First Division table.

His first game in charge will be on Friday night in Tralee for Kerry’s clash with Treaty United.

“The last year has been the toughest of my life since losing my wife, Kelly,” Healy said in a statement after his appointment.

“During that time, my main focus has been to help my two young children cope with the loss of their mother and help them find some form of normality. On behalf of my family, I would sincerely like to thank every person who has supported me privately and publicly.

“Kerry is a very special sporting county, and the club has made incredible strides over the past few years. During our conversations, Billy Dennehy’s passion and unwavering dedication to the continued growth of the game in Kerry has been so impressive.

“In combination with John Wall’s support, I believe Kerry FC are at the beginning of a very special journey, and I will do everything I can to help build on the exceptional work which has already been done at the club. I am very grateful for the opportunity and feel so hungry to get going.”

